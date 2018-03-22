Prescription for Abuse: A Noozhawk Special Project Complete index of articles and resources

Santa Barbara Psychiatrist an Expert Witness in Trial Against Michael Jackson’s Doctor Sherif El-Asyouty says prevention begins with understanding the potential for prescription drug abuse, addiction and overdoses

Carpinteria Cares for Youth Forum Tackles Prescription Drug Misuse, Abuse Law enforcement and medical experts discuss the signs and statistics and urge young people to be responsible for themselves and friends

Inspired by Noozhawk Series, Carpinteria Cares for Youth Hosting Prescription Drug Forum Wednesday's event, open to the public, will focus on the effects on young people

Noozhawk Journalists Recount Lessons Learned from Prescription Drug Abuse Series Staff talks trends, education, prevention, attitude, overprescribing and oversight — or lack thereof

Annenberg Fellowships Take a Diverse Approach to Community Health Journalism In addition to Noozhawk's prescription drug series, projects include Monterey County nutrition and Los Angeles County transportation

Dr. Nancy Leffert Champions Antioch University’s Role in Fight Against Substance Abuse Psychologist says school is committed to leading community dialogue on challenges, solutions

Professionals Working in Addiction Field Often Share Roots at Antioch University Santa Barbara School's clinical psychology programs provide training, resources — and thousands of hours of volunteer time

Santa Barbara County Officials Look for Solutions in Battle Against Prescription Drug Abuse Convincing pharmaceutical companies to accept return of unused drugs is among initiatives agencies are pursuing

Operation Medicine Cabinet Gets the Drop on Prescription Drug Disposal Consumers encouraged to get rid of their medications at Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department drop-off boxes

Lacey Johnson Gives UCSB Students an Education in Dealing with Drug Abuse and Addiction Counselor says rising anxiety levels, emergence of prescription medications add to risks students face

Awareness, Disposal Key Elements to Reversing Tide of Prescription Drug Abuse Get prepared so you'll know what to look for, how to ask questions and where to properly dispose of the drugs

Dr. Joe Blum Keeps Focus on His Veteran Patients Despite Health-Care System’s Restraints VA doctor mindful of larger obstacles and obligations while prescribing treatment in as personal a setting as possible

Drug Abuse Treatment Programs, Expertise Are Plentiful on South Coast Local inpatient and outpatient options include court-ordered treatment and long-range care

Dr. David Agnew Sees Pain as Pathway to Abuse But Cautions Against Overreaction Neurologist and pain medicine specialist says bigger risk is patients' prescriptions falling into the wrong hands

For Clinical Psychologist Neil Rocklin, Addiction Education Can’t Begin Soon Enough To keep kids off drugs, CSU Channel Islands lecturer says understanding the why is as important as the how

Prescription Drug System Is Rife with Loopholes, Fraud and Lack of Oversight Determined addicts routinely bypass controls while some doctors overprescribe with little apparent consequence

Law Enforcement Fights Battle Against Prescription Drug Abuse from Outside and Inside While drug-related crimes increase in the community, local corrections officials say 80 percent of inmates are users

Sheriff Bill Brown a Strong Supporter of Re-Entry, Drug Abuse Treatment Efforts County's top lawman says treatment programs play a vital role in crime fight, even in face of funding threats