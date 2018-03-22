-
Prescription for Abuse: A Noozhawk Special ProjectComplete index of articles and resources
-
Santa Barbara Psychiatrist an Expert Witness in Trial Against Michael Jackson’s DoctorSherif El-Asyouty says prevention begins with understanding the potential for prescription drug abuse, addiction and overdoses
-
Carpinteria Cares for Youth Forum Tackles Prescription Drug Misuse, AbuseLaw enforcement and medical experts discuss the signs and statistics and urge young people to be responsible for themselves and friends
-
Inspired by Noozhawk Series, Carpinteria Cares for Youth Hosting Prescription Drug ForumWednesday's event, open to the public, will focus on the effects on young people
-
Noozhawk Journalists Recount Lessons Learned from Prescription Drug Abuse SeriesStaff talks trends, education, prevention, attitude, overprescribing and oversight — or lack thereof
-
Annenberg Fellowships Take a Diverse Approach to Community Health JournalismIn addition to Noozhawk's prescription drug series, projects include Monterey County nutrition and Los Angeles County transportation
-
Dr. Nancy Leffert Champions Antioch University’s Role in Fight Against Substance AbusePsychologist says school is committed to leading community dialogue on challenges, solutions
-
Professionals Working in Addiction Field Often Share Roots at Antioch University Santa BarbaraSchool's clinical psychology programs provide training, resources — and thousands of hours of volunteer time
-
Santa Barbara County Officials Look for Solutions in Battle Against Prescription Drug AbuseConvincing pharmaceutical companies to accept return of unused drugs is among initiatives agencies are pursuing
-
Operation Medicine Cabinet Gets the Drop on Prescription Drug DisposalConsumers encouraged to get rid of their medications at Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department drop-off boxes
-
Lacey Johnson Gives UCSB Students an Education in Dealing with Drug Abuse and AddictionCounselor says rising anxiety levels, emergence of prescription medications add to risks students face
-
Awareness, Disposal Key Elements to Reversing Tide of Prescription Drug AbuseGet prepared so you'll know what to look for, how to ask questions and where to properly dispose of the drugs
-
Dr. Joe Blum Keeps Focus on His Veteran Patients Despite Health-Care System’s RestraintsVA doctor mindful of larger obstacles and obligations while prescribing treatment in as personal a setting as possible
-
Drug Abuse Treatment Programs, Expertise Are Plentiful on South CoastLocal inpatient and outpatient options include court-ordered treatment and long-range care
-
Dr. David Agnew Sees Pain as Pathway to Abuse But Cautions Against OverreactionNeurologist and pain medicine specialist says bigger risk is patients' prescriptions falling into the wrong hands
-
For Clinical Psychologist Neil Rocklin, Addiction Education Can’t Begin Soon EnoughTo keep kids off drugs, CSU Channel Islands lecturer says understanding the why is as important as the how
-
Prescription Drug System Is Rife with Loopholes, Fraud and Lack of OversightDetermined addicts routinely bypass controls while some doctors overprescribe with little apparent consequence
-
Law Enforcement Fights Battle Against Prescription Drug Abuse from Outside and InsideWhile drug-related crimes increase in the community, local corrections officials say 80 percent of inmates are users
-
Sheriff Bill Brown a Strong Supporter of Re-Entry, Drug Abuse Treatment EffortsCounty's top lawman says treatment programs play a vital role in crime fight, even in face of funding threats
-
Speaking from Experience, Zona Seca’s Kevin Smith Keeps Drug Abusers on Road to RecoveryVeteran youth and family treatment program director urges parents to 'lock up their medication'
