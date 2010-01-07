Elaine Abercrombie: Realtor Association’s New President Sets Goals for New Year

Happy new year! It seems like just yesterday when we were worried about Y2K. Today brings great opportunity for me as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and Multiple Listing Service.

This year, my goals are to bring people together, educate the members and the public, and take advantage of our market opportunities.

The leadership team for 2010 is determined to raise the level of professionalism within our industry by bringing timely topics to our members and the public. We have enjoyed low interest rates for many years, and we have come to expect them so our buyers can afford to purchase the homes that are in our market. We want to educate our agents so they know how to put a transaction together when those rates change. Who knows? Perhaps the reverse mortgage may play a key role in downsizing for some of our clients, and other buyers may need owner financing options to close on a new home.

We want to raise the bar of professionalism among our members and help the public understand when a Realtor has gone the extra mile to do the job like an expert, as opposed to just getting the transaction done for a paycheck.

When the public knows the difference between an agent, who is a member of the MLS, and a Realtor, who follows a strict code of ethics and submits to a Grievance and Professional Standards hearing to better serve clients, whom do you think they will choose? Of course they will choose the Realtor, who fits more comfortably on their team of experts for the long haul. We all have the same license, but we get different results.

Since today’s local market has so many opportunities for buyers and sellers, it’s hard to sit on the sidelines and watch that slip away.

Last January, we had a 13-month supply of homes and interest rates in the mid-5 percent range. Today, we have a great tax deduction and lower interest rates, and the supply of homes is down to six months.

Are you beginning to see the opportunity slip away slowly? I am. So if a move is in your future, get your team together like I have this year and collaborate about your options so you can be wildly successful.

Happy new year!

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .