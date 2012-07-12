Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local Squash Pros to Compete at World Masters Tournament

Orla O’Doherty and Debbie Brown will represent Santa Barbara, as well as Ireland and the U.S.

By Orla O'Doherty for the Santa Barbara Athletic Club | July 12, 2012 | 12:43 p.m.

At this year’s World Squash Masters in Birmingham, England, Orla O’Doherty and Debbie Brown will not only represent Santa Barbara, but their countries of birth — Ireland and the United States, respectively — as they head off later this month to compete.

O’Doherty originally hails from Ireland, where she represented her country at three world championships. Since moving to the United States, she has been a five-time national champion in her age group.

Brown, originally from South Pasadena, has been a resident of Santa Barbara for the past 18 years. A former tennis player, she took to the squash courts at age 33. She has since become a three-time national champion in her age group. She won the silver medal in the World Masters in Portland, Ore., and has played in Masters events in Melbourne, Australia, and Sheffield, England.

Both women are squash pros at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club, where O’Doherty serves as head pro. In addition, Brown is the executive director of the Santa Barbara School of Squash, an after-school program that supports disadvantaged youth in the classroom and on the squash court.

The 2012 World Masters are open to every nation in the world. Competitors from 24 countries have already signed up to participate. While Brown will join several other U.S. competitors on their trip, O’Doherty will meet up with 10 of her Irish competitors at the tournament.

Brown will represent the United States in the Over 45 category, while O’Doherty will represent Ireland in the Over 40 division. The event starts July 20 and runs for a week, ending with a grand closing ceremony to announce the world champion in each division.

The training is going well, and both ladies expect to get to the quarterfinals of each division.

“Who knows how we’ll do,” Brown said. “We are training hard and look forward to a few days at the 2012 Olympics directly after the tournament in London.”

“We’ll come back with some sort of world ranking,” O’Doherty said. “We are in the midst of trying to get squash into the Olympics in 2020, and are asking everyone who plays to ‘Back the Bid 2020.’”

While they won’t get to play in the Olympics this time around, there’s no knowing what will happen in 2020.

— Orla O’Doherty is the head squash pro at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 