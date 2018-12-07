Santa Barbara Shines in 66th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade

Canines and their handlers from Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue are grand marshals for service during the Thomas Fire and debris flows

The holiday prince and fairy were among featured participants of the parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Six rescue dogs and their K-9 handlers from the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team were honored as the grand marshals of the parade for their volunteer service during the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The holiday prince and fairy, 10-year-old Kai Paterson and 8-year-old Bianca Paterson, wave to the crowd during Friday evening's Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Thousands of spectators on Friday evening enjoyed a packed lineup of more than 80 festive entries during the 66th annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade.

School marching bands, community groups, massive balloons, floats from local businesses, high-energy performers and more proceeded from State and Sola streets along State to Cota Street. About 3,200 participants traveled the approximate eight-block parade route, according to Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara marketing and communications director.

Six rescue dogs and their K-9 handlers from the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team were honored as the grand marshals of the parade for their volunteer service during the Thomas Fire in December 2017 and the subsequent Montecito debris flows on Jan. 9. The canines and their partners are California Rescue Dog Association certified in the areas of trailing, search and human remains detection.

The grand marshals and handlers included Reilly, a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd with partner Anne Marie Cullen; MacGyver, a 5-year-old red-tri Australian shepherd with partner Rick Stein; Rica, a 6-year-old German shepherd with partner Sheila Malavasi; Mojo, a 10-year-old border collie with partner Tracee Walker; Keegan with partner Shirley Smith; and Chaos with partner Juanita Smith.

“It’s exciting and great,” Stein, a longtime SAR member, said of being the grand marshals. “We feel honored to showcase our dogs and to represent Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.”

The four-legged grand marshals and handlers were driven by Santa Barbara Hot Rod Limo and sponsored by Lemos Feed & Pet Supply.

The holiday prince and fairy, Kai Paterson, 10, and Bianca Paterson, 8, opened the nighttime activities with the lighting of a 42-foot-tall white fir placed near the Arlington Theatre between Sola and Victoria streets. The brother-sister duo — riding in a white 1969 Mustang driven by Mark McClenathen — waved a super-sized wand to turn on the massive evergreen’s LED lights and a tree topper.

Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants sponsored this year’s prince and fairy, and Nordstrom dressed the two in holiday attire. Kai also wore a crown with jewels, and Bianca sported jeweled tiara.

“I’m very excited,” Kai said.

He was dubbed the holiday prince in 2016, and he provided his younger sister with some parade tips.

“He said, ‘Wave like a princess,’” said Bianca, who raised her arm in the air and put her hand in a cupped shape, moving gracefully from side to side. “I’m also excited to light the tree.”

The holiday prince and fairy were selected from winning artwork best capturing the parade’s theme of “Santa Barbara Shines.” Thirty judges selected the winners from more than 100 entries.

“I did a portrait of fireworks with little rainbow dots around it, bursting around the ocean with sailboats,” Bianca said.

The parade began once the tree lighting was complete.

For the third year, Deb Papageorge, managing director of trust and investment services for the Central Coast at Union Bank, participated with Union Bank and walked alongside 50 of the bank’s employees decked out in flashing ornament necklaces.

“This is a great community event,” Papageorge said before the parade start on the corner of East Sola Street.

Event organizers said they expected more than 65,000 spectators to watch the free parade. The milelong course along State Street was filled with chairs and blankets by midday Friday, securing spots for parade-watchers eager for prime viewing locations.

The parade lineup included:

» "Santa Barbara Shines" Banner

» Downtown Santa Barbara Banner

» Prince and Fairy

» Consumer Fire Products Inc.

» Grand Marshal - Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue

» Lemos Feed and Pet Supply, Inc.

» Santa Barbara Mayor and City Council

» Hula Anyone?

» Girl Scouts of California Central Coast

» Santa Barbara City Fire Department

» Goleta Elementary Schools Band

» The Towbes Group.

» Special Olympics Santa Barbara

» Rhythmic Gymnastics of Santa Barbara

» State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

» Santa Barbara MTD

» Union Bank

» Pacifica High School Triton Marching Band & Color Guard

» La Cumbre Junior High School cheer and drill team

» UC Santa Barbara Varsity Sailing Team

» Santa Barbara Beautiful

» Hotel Californian

» United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

» Wheel Fun Rentals of Santa Barbara

» San Marcos High School Marching band and guard

» Boy Scout Troop 1

» Providence School

» Inspire Dance Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara Gymnastics Club

» American Riviera Bank

» American Medical Response Santa Barbara County

» Young Singers Club

» United States Forest Service

» Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara

» Kids Helping Kids

» San Marcos High School cheer Tteam

» Macomber Karate

» Montecito Bank & Trust.

» Los Prietos Boys Camp

» The Dance Network

» Isla Vista St. George Youth Center YMCA

» 103.3 The Vibe

» Dos Pueblos High School band, cheer and leadership

» Dustie Wagens

» Franklin Elementary School

» La Colina Junior High School Band

» Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association

» Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Shark Balloon

» Mission Villa

» La Boheme Professional Dance Group

» Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee

» Bishop Garcia Diego High School

» Close Knit Carolers

» Spirals Gymnastics

» Goleta Valley Junior High School marching band and dance team

» Santa Barbara High School Don Riders Bike Club

» Santa Barbara Zoo

» Kimpton Canary Hotel

» Dance With Harout

» Santa Barbara Forge and Iron

» Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc.

» Santa Barbara Sheriff Pipe and Drum Corps

» Notre Dame School

» Santa Barbara Police Activities League and Santa Barbara Police Department

» Santa Barbara High School Heartbeat of the Santa Barbara Dons

» Rincon Broadcasting

» I Local Business!

» 805 Swing Patrol

» Santa Barbara Junior High School band and cheerleaders

» Zoom Video Communications

» Mission Linen Supply

» Contra Tiempo Flamenco

» EF Education First

» Santa Barbara Symphony and Santa Barbara Unified School District's: BRAVO! Program

» Giffin Rental

» Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara

» Student Transportation of America

» LogMeIn

» Infinity Winter Guard

» La Cumbre Junior High School marching band

» Garden Street Academy

» Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara

» Page Youth Center

» Santa Claus Float Sponsored by Marborg Industries

Santa Claus closed the parade on a float created by Santa Barbara Summer Solstice and powered by people from Mad Fitness SB.

