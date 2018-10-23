Adelante Charter School Invites Community to Dia de los Muertos Event

Adelante Charter School, a Santa Barbara County Spanish immersion school, will present Santa Barbara Dia de los Muertos, a free family event for the community, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Pershing Park.

Dia de los Muertos is a historical tradition held throughout Latin America where the living celebrate those who have passed. Celebrations feature elaborate altars where families place mementos, and share food and stories about their deceased loved ones.

In that spirit, Adelante Charter School invites community members to attend and enjoy Santa Barbara’s Dia de los Muertos. The family friendly event will incude games, music, dancing and tasty food.

A community altar will be open for families of all cultures to honor their deceased loved ones.

Participants will celebrate the rich Latino heritage in the local community and the universal value across all cultures to celebrate and honor deceased loved ones.

All proceeds from this community event benefit Adelante Charter Schools educational and art programs.

For more about Adelante Charter School PTSO, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1959520797464979/

http://adelantecharter.org/.

— David Fortson for Adelante Charter School.