Adrienne Cleverly Joins Women’s Economic Ventures as New Development Coordinator

By Amy Bernstein for Women's Economic Ventures | December 6, 2015 | 11:04 a.m.

Adrienne Cleverly

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) is pleased to announce Adrienne (Addy) Cleverly as a new development coordinator.

Cleverly brings to WEV a background in marketing and public relations for an array of organizations, including small businesses and international nonprofits.

As development coordinator, Cleverly will focus on donor relations and community engagement in Ventura County.

Cleverly earned her bachelor’s in communication magna cum laude and a minor in business management from CSU Channel Islands.  

With a desire to address chronic poverty closer to its roots, Cleverly completed a certificate in social business and microfinance at the California Institute for Social Business at CSU Channel Islands. 

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, running and doing yoga. 

WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women.

Since 1991, WEV has been providing a continuum of comprehensive services including training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start grow and thrive in business.

WEV provides start-up and expansion loans of up to $50,000 to pre-bankable microenterprises in its service area, which includes Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, with offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Maria.

For more information, visit WEV’s website.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women's Economic Ventures.

 
