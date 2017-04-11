Alexi Gilli Steps Up in Singles to Lead San Marcos Tennis

Tennis

Freshman Alexi Gilli got the call to play singles and he responded with a sweep of his three sets while losing just one game, leading San Marcos to an 11-7 tennis win at Valencia on Monday.

"Alexi served and moved well on the court," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said after his 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 day. "I thought he might show some nerves in his first match in singles, but his maturity and experience from tournaments showed. He was absolutely dominant on serve."

Dominik Stefanov and Kento Perera completed the singles sweep for the Royals, who lost only two games. Stefanov improves to 18-6 while the Stanford-bound Perera is now 26-0.



The doubles tandems of Bryan Shott/Jimmy Wimbish and Dan Coulson/Alex Stefanov won one set each in doubles and lost one other by only a break.

"We've had to play a lot of different teams in doubles the past week with numerous guys out, but our team has been great and battled. Specifically, we're serving our spots well and moving together on the court. I'm looking forward to putting our full team back out on the court and seeing what we can do."

It's rivalry week for the first-place Royals (7-2) as they play at Santa Barbara Wednesday and at Dos Pueblos Thursday.



