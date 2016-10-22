Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Antelope Valley’s Offense Too Much for SBCC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2016 | 11:16 p.m.

A banged-up SBCC ran into potent Antelope Valley offense and suffered a 41-28 loss in an American Pacific League football game on Saturday in Antelope Valley.

The Marauders scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to overcome a 28-14 halftime deficit and snapped SBCC's five-game win streak.

SBCC is 5-2 and 1-1 in the APL and Antelope Valley is 5-2, 2-0.

Antelope Valley quarterback Blake Shepherd accumulated 358 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns. He rushed for three and passed for two. He was one of two Marauders to rush for over 100 yards, finishing with 103 on 15 carries. In the air, he threw for 252 yards.

Antelope Valley running back Cole Starnes rushed 17 times for 110 yards. The Marauders outgained SBCC 526 yards to 315.

Tim Milliken started at quarterback for SBCC in place of an injured Noah Holle. Holle played but left the game with a concussion. The Vaqueros also were missing leading receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (shoulder injury). Running back Perry Martin is out for the year with an injury.

SBCC's defense scored two touchdowns in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. Nakota Shepard-Creer returned an interception 89 yards and Evan Defer returned a fumbled kick return 6 yards for a TD.

Demetrius Vinson had a 38-yard scoring run and Holle threw a 13-yard pass to Jonathan Licea for SBCC's offensive TDs.

Manny Nwosu rushed for 93 yards on 9 carries and Vinson had 70 yards on 18 carries.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

