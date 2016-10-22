Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Evan McKeegan, Bishop Diego Run Over Nordhoff, 62-15

Fullback scores 3 touchdowns; Cardinals set up showdown for title with Grace Brethren

Bishop Diego’s Evan McKeegan runs away from Nordhoff defender Jess Vasquez on his 90-yard touchdown. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego’s Evan McKeegan runs away from Nordhoff defender Jess Vasquez on his 90-yard touchdown. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2016 | 11:20 p.m.

Evan McKeegan is a fullback who can motor.

The Bishop Diego junior showed off his breakaway speed on a 90-yard touchdown run during the Cardinals’ 62-15 romp over Nordhoff in their Tri-Valley League football opener on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

Bishop Diego improves to 6-2 heading into a TVL title showdown with Grace Brethren on Friday at Moorpark College. Grace Brethren is 7-1 and ranked No. 1 in Division 8. It beat Santa Paula 74-14 in a TVL opener.

McKeegan scored three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the second straight 60-point game by the Cardinals.

“I just run the plays that are called,” said the humble McKeegan.

On the 90-yard run that gave Bishop a 41-7 lead in the second quarter, McKeegan took a handoff from quarterback David Gladish, broke to the right and out ran Nordhoff defenders up the sideline.

“I heard the play and said, ‘I’m going to try and make something of this,’ and I did,” said McKeegan.

Bishop coach Tom Crawford is glad to have McKeegan back in the lineup. He missed three games with a high ankle sprain and the Cardinals lost two of them.

“We’ve been fortunate in the last three games to do some running back by committee,” Crawford said.  “Certainly Evan has taken advantage of the carries he’s getting. I think he’s surprising teams with his speed and he’s getting into space and turning plays into big plays. It was loss for us when he went out for those three games. We missed him in our two losses, so it’s nice to see him going 100 percent.”

McKeegan scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run and caught a 29-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jake Engel in the third quarter to put the Cardinals ahead 48-7.

“I’m just trying to be the best player I can,” he said. “When my number is called, I’m going to be the best player I can.”

Mark Soracco breaks into the open field for Bishop Diego. Soracco scored two touchdowns. Click to view larger
Mark Soracco breaks into the open field for Bishop Diego. Soracco scored two touchdowns. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Cardinals dominated the undermanned Rangers (2-6). Nordhoff's two TDs came on passes from quarterback Parker Johnson to receiver Brendon Looker.

For Bishop, John Harris rushed for two scores (4 and 14 yards), Mark Soracco had an 80-yard punt return and a 17-yard run, Tommy Murrillo caught a 22-yard scoring strike from Gladish and freshman Adrian Soracco bulled through defenders on a 13-yard TD run.

Dylan Streett, in his second game back from injury, intercepted two passes.

“I credit the guys because I think they did a nice job of staying focused the last two weeks,” said Crawford of coming off a bye week. “They were ready to play, they wanted a contest after two weeks of dealing with one another. Being able to compete was important for them. This group, like last year’s group, is a one-game-at-a-time sort of group. I was very pleased for the most part on how we played.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 