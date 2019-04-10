Couple Robbed at Gunpoint in Rural Area Near Goleta

Sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday for four men who robbed a young couple at gunpoint while they were parked in a rural area near the city of Goleta.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Farren Road, just west of the city, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The robbers, who were in a red or orange Dodge Charger, pulled up to a young man and woman inside their parked car, opened the doors, and demanded their belongings, Hoover said.

“One of the suspects was armed with a pistol,” Hoover said. “The suspects smashed the rear window to the vehicle. The victims handed over their cell phones, wallets and keys, and the suspects sped off.”

The victims — who were not identified — ran to a nearby home to call 9-1-1.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and searched the area, but were were unable to locate the men.

The suspects were described only as four Hispanic men.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 805.681.4100. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the department's website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.