Association Invites Community to Celebrate ‘Raising the Walls’ for Goleta Ice Rink

By Jennifer Ono for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association | March 16, 2015 | 2:10 p.m.

The highly anticipated Ice in Paradise skating arena, slated to open in September, announces a special event from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

According to Jack Norqual, Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association capital campaign chairman, “We invite you to join us on Wednesday, March 18 as we begin to raise the walls of our new ice skating rink! This is an exciting time to become involved and witness how an ice skating rink is built.”

Drop by this Wednesday anytime between 8 and 10 a.m. for the Raising the Walls event at the Ice in Paradise construction site. Please join the Ice in Paradise team for a cup of coffee generously provided by Zizzo's, meet newly hired General Manager Larry Bruyere and enjoy this momentous occasion.

You will be able to watch the main "tilt up" walls set in place by a 70-foot crane. Construction is on target to be completed by mid-September. The address of the Ice in Paradise construction site is 6985 Santa Felicia off of Storke Road behind Home Depot in Goleta.

"We are not done fundraising," campaign director Jennifer Ono said. "We still need your donations to help finish the inside of the arena.”

"Naming opportunities are still available. With your major gift you are helping to bring a new state-of-the-art sports and recreational facility to our community. We are pleased to accept named gifts in honor of donors, organizations, another living person or in memory in honor of a loved one. All donors contributing $10,000-plus will be acknowledged on our Major Donor Wall inside the arena."

Please contact Ono at 805.879.1552 or [email protected] to discuss what naming opportunities might be right for you.

The GSBISA has recently launched its Buy-a-Brick Program, which allows all members of the community to become donors and have their names etched into custom sidewalk bricks that will be on display for all to see in their outdoor Donor Park in front of the ice skating arena.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed by community volunteers with the mission of developing a permanent public ice skating arena at in Goleta. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Ono is the capital campaign director for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

 
