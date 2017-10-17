Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos Becomes First 4-Time Channel League Golf Champion

Senior runs away with 2017 title, winning by eight strokes

The CIF qualifiers from the Channel League Individual Championship Tournament are, from left, Addie Anderson of Buena (4th place), Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos (2nd place), champion Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos and Julia Forster of DP (3rd place). Click to view larger
The CIF qualifiers from the Channel League Individual Championship Tournament are, from left, Addie Anderson of Buena (4th place), Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos (2nd place), champion Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos and Julia Forster of DP (3rd place). (Aaron Solis photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2017 | 11:12 p.m.

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos made Channel League history in girls golf by becoming the first player to win the individual championship tournament four times.

Bella Vigna is the first golfer to win four straight Channel League championships.
Bella Vigna is the first golfer to win four straight Channel League championships. (Noozhawk file photo)

Vigna shot a 2-over par 74 in the second round on Tuesday at Soule Park in Ojai and finished with a 36-hole total of 1-over 145, eight shots better than second-place Gabby Minier of DP. Julia Forster of the Chargers — last year's co-champion with Vigna —came in third at 158, Addie Anderson was fourth at 165 and Hannah Cho of DP placed fifth with a 168.

The top four players advance to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships and the top five earn first-team All-Channel League honors.

Vigna was in command for the entire 36 holes.

"Honestly, more than anything, Bella is just amazingly steady," DP coach Rob Schiff said. "I’ve never coached a player who so consistently strikes the ball on the center of the club face. She is a terrific ball striker."

Schiff said Vigna hasn't expressed an interest in playing college golf. 

"As good as she is, at this point she isn’t interested in college golf," he said. "She is an excellent student, as well, and is more focused on academics. 

"She has gotten to the place she is by working hard and focusing on improving," he added. "She thinks the game well and just plays her own game, regardless of what’s going on around her. 

"She’s a great kid and she is a great teammate."
 

Channel League Girls Golf Individual Championships
At par-72 Soule Park GC 

Top 4 players qualify for CIF-SS Individual Championships
Top 5 players are 1st-team All-Channel League

Name School:  Day 1 score, Day 2 Score, Total
Vigna, Bella Dos Pueblos 71-74—145
Minier, Gabby Dos Pueblos 76-77 —153
Forster, Julia Dos Pueblos 80-78 —158
Anderson, Addie Buena 78-87 —165
Cho, Hannah Dos Pueblos 84-84— 168
Haller, Melia Santa Barbara 83-89— 172
Steven, Carlee Ventura 83-89 —172
Manion, Alex San Marcos 87-91— 178
Goss, Lizzie Santa Barbara 88-99 — 187
Tasca, Sofia San Marcos 97-90 — 187
Young, Delaney Ventura 98-96 —194
Lingle, Cali Santa Barbara 96-99 — 195
Delmarsh, Ila Santa Barbara 97-100 — 197
Block, Olivia Ventura 94-106 — 200
Brodensen, Jaclyn Ventura 102-115 —217
Calene, Nicole Dos Pueblos 104-115 —219
Ramirez-Gijon, Kathy Dos Pueblos 119-122 —241

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 