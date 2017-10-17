Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos Becomes First 4-Time Channel League Golf Champion

Golf

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos made Channel League history in girls golf by becoming the first player to win the individual championship tournament four times.

Vigna shot a 2-over par 74 in the second round on Tuesday at Soule Park in Ojai and finished with a 36-hole total of 1-over 145, eight shots better than second-place Gabby Minier of DP. Julia Forster of the Chargers — last year's co-champion with Vigna —came in third at 158, Addie Anderson was fourth at 165 and Hannah Cho of DP placed fifth with a 168.

The top four players advance to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships and the top five earn first-team All-Channel League honors.

Vigna was in command for the entire 36 holes.

"Honestly, more than anything, Bella is just amazingly steady," DP coach Rob Schiff said. "I’ve never coached a player who so consistently strikes the ball on the center of the club face. She is a terrific ball striker."

Schiff said Vigna hasn't expressed an interest in playing college golf.



"As good as she is, at this point she isn’t interested in college golf," he said. "She is an excellent student, as well, and is more focused on academics.



"She has gotten to the place she is by working hard and focusing on improving," he added. "She thinks the game well and just plays her own game, regardless of what’s going on around her.



"She’s a great kid and she is a great teammate."



Channel League Girls Golf Individual Championships

At par-72 Soule Park GC

Top 4 players qualify for CIF-SS Individual Championships

Top 5 players are 1st-team All-Channel League



Name School: Day 1 score, Day 2 Score, Total

Vigna, Bella Dos Pueblos 71-74—145

Minier, Gabby Dos Pueblos 76-77 —153

Forster, Julia Dos Pueblos 80-78 —158

Anderson, Addie Buena 78-87 —165

Cho, Hannah Dos Pueblos 84-84— 168

Haller, Melia Santa Barbara 83-89— 172

Steven, Carlee Ventura 83-89 —172

Manion, Alex San Marcos 87-91— 178

Goss, Lizzie Santa Barbara 88-99 — 187

Tasca, Sofia San Marcos 97-90 — 187

Young, Delaney Ventura 98-96 —194

Lingle, Cali Santa Barbara 96-99 — 195

Delmarsh, Ila Santa Barbara 97-100 — 197

Block, Olivia Ventura 94-106 — 200

Brodensen, Jaclyn Ventura 102-115 —217

Calene, Nicole Dos Pueblos 104-115 —219

Ramirez-Gijon, Kathy Dos Pueblos 119-122 —241