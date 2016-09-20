Bishop Diego Falls to Persistent Carpinteria

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team lost a back-and-forth match to rival Carpinteria on Tuesday, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25, 25-15 at the Brick House.

Jenny Alaniz led the Warriors with 14 kills, Corina Porter had 10 and nine digs and middle Gabi Rigonati added four blocks and three kills.

Coach Dino Garcia praised his setter Lupe Saldana, who had 21 assists.

"She had a great game. She injured her arm and sat out the second set before stepping back in and helping Carpinteria seal the deal in the third and fourth sets," said Garcia.

Talia Medal and Lauren Holsted both notched their first double-doubles of the season for Bishop. Medal had 14 kills and 19 digs and Holsted posted14 kills and 13 digs.

Bishop had game point in the third game but ended up losing 27-25.

"The rallies were exciting all night on both sides of the net," Bishop coach John Sener said.

Carpinteria improved to 4-2 (4-0 league) and Bishop fell to 1-2 on the season.

