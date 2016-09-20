Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego Falls to Persistent Carpinteria

Corina Porter of Carpinteria hits the ball past Bishop Diego blocker Kylie Koeper during rivalry match at Bishop on Tuesday. Porter had 10 kills. Click to view larger
Corina Porter of Carpinteria hits the ball past Bishop Diego blocker Kylie Koeper during rivalry match at Bishop on Tuesday. Porter had 10 kills. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 20, 2016 | 10:19 p.m.

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team lost a back-and-forth match to rival Carpinteria on Tuesday, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25, 25-15 at the Brick House.

Jenny Alaniz led the Warriors with 14 kills, Corina Porter had 10 and nine digs and middle Gabi Rigonati added four blocks and three kills.

Coach Dino Garcia praised his setter Lupe Saldana, who had 21 assists.

"She had a great game. She injured her arm and sat out the second set before stepping back in and helping Carpinteria seal the deal in the third and fourth sets," said Garcia.

Talia Medal and Lauren Holsted both notched their first double-doubles of the season for Bishop. Medal had 14 kills and 19 digs and Holsted posted14 kills and 13 digs.

Bishop had game point in the third game but ended up losing 27-25. 

"The rallies were exciting all night on both sides of the net," Bishop coach John Sener said.

Carpinteria improved to 4-2 (4-0 league) and Bishop fell to 1-2 on the season. 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 