Bishop Diego Falters Against La Reina

The Bishop Diego girls golf team lost a league match Tuesday against La Reina 288-242 at Rancho San Marcos.
La Reina's Haylee McGovern took home medalist honors with a stellar 38.
The Cardinals were missing No. 1 Sienna Scibird, and were led by freshman Grace Hay, who shot a solid 45 on the day. Fellow freshman Marisa Mancinelli shot a 49 for Bishop.
The Cardinals return to action on Thursday against St. Bonaventure at the Olivas Links.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.