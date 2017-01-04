Bishop Diego Holds Off Santa Clara Rally in League Opener

Boys Basketball

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team allowed Santa Clara to chip a comfortable lead down to only two points, but went on a 7-0 run late to seal a 52-48 victory in the Tri-Valley League opener on Wednesday at home.

Will Goodwin scored 22 points for the Cardinals (7-5, 1-0), including three three-pointers. Dylan Streett contributed with 14 points of his own.

Santa Clara cut Bishop's lead to 43-41 with just under three minutes remaining, but Goodwin sunk a clutch three from the corner to seal the victory.

Justin Mack led all scorers with 25 for Santa Clara.

Bishop travels south to take on St. Bonaventure on Monday.

