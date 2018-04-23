Bishop Diego Volleyball Roars Back in Fifth Set, Beats Carpinteria

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego staged two big serving runs to rally from deficits in the fifth set and pull out an improbable 16-14 volleyball victory over Carpinteria to win the final Tri-Valley League meeting between the rivals on Monday night in Carpinteria.

The match scores were 15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-28, 16-14.

The Cardinals were trailing 10-3 in the fifth set when Matthew Schaeman went back to serve. He got them within one, 10-9 before Carpinteria sided out.

At 13-10, Luke Klentner's serving put Carpinteria out of system for three straight points to get Bishop to 14-13, said Cardinals' coach Dillan Bennett.

Carpinteria tied the score at 14-14 before John Harris finished the set and match for Bishop with back-to-back kills. Harris finished with 30 kills.

"Tonight, both teams brought out the best in each other," Bennett said. "This is a historic rivalry that will always be competitive, and both schools put on a great show tonight. From the very first point, I had a feeling this match would go the distance, and Carpinteria being at home with a shot at getting into the second-place mix in the TVL, we as a team expected a battle."

The Warriors fought off a set point in the fourth set (24-23) and rallied for a 27-25 win to force the deciding set.

"Carpinteria was a different team than the one we played last week. A number of their starting players did not play in the match on Thursday last week, so all of our preparation for this match was thrown out the window as soon as the first serve was passed," Bennett said. "Their opposite, Jack Gay, was a total stud tonight, both as a setter and an opposite."

Gay had 14 kills and two blocks to lead Carpinteria (7-6, 6-4). Outside hitter Liam Slade had 11 kills and 10 digs and middle Ben Medel played a solid match with 11 kills and three blocks. Libero Jiovani had 23 digs.

Schaeman played a key role in the win for Bishop. He had a team-high 12 digs, served four aces and recorded a passer rating of 2.20. Setter Jake Engel handed out 48 assists, had seven digs and three blocks, including a huge block in the Game 5 comeback. Harris contributed on defense with four stuff blocks and 10 digs.

"This was the first time this season that our guys took on the attitude that they weren't going to lose," Bennett said. "There was never a moment where we quit playing, and it shined brighter than ever in our Game 5 comeback, being down 3-10.

"My good friend and coaching mentor, Mike Maas, has told me for years to try and 'feel' the game, rather than approach it from a technical point of view. Tonight's match more than any that I've been apart of was one that I could feel our energy and feel that something special was going to happen in that fifth set."

Bishop improves to 11-5 overall and 9-1 in the TVL. The Cardinals play at unbeaten Foothill Tech on Tuesday for a share of the TVL championship. They were swept in their first meeting.

