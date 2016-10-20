BizHawk: The Honey B Café Opens Atop Antioch University

Kanaloa Seafood celebrates anniversary, K’Syrah provides event spaces in Solvang and South Coast commercial real estate sales continue at impressive rate

Now open atop Antioch University in Santa Barbara is The Honey B, a waffle sandwich and “Buddha Bowl” rooftop café at 602 Anacapa St.

Most of The Honey B’s menu is either vegetarian or vegan, and revolves around healthy, locally-sourced ingredients.

The restaurant is the creation of Katie Belanger, whose chocolate-raspberry cake won a 2014 episode of the reality TV show On the Menu after she moved to California from the Midwest.

Belanger turned her cash prize from the show into Cinnies, a vegan wholesale baking company, and started catering events and opening pop-up restaurants.

Belanger acquired the Antioch location after finding two business mentors at the university.

“Our menu items consist of these gourmet waffle items that are seasoned with cheeses and herbs,” she said. “Our three flavors right now are cheddar and chives, garlic parmesan and spinach-mozzarella-flavored waffles.”

Many of her fruit and vegetables come from local growers.

“Any little product that I see at the farmers’ market, I’ll try to think of a recipe that I could incorporate into the café,” she said.

Though it’s on the roof of a private college, The Honey B, which opened Oct. 7, is open to the public, and has Wi-Fi, an outdoor patio and a fire pit.

“I call it a little hidden gem that shouldn’t be so hidden,” Belanger said.

The Honey B also does catering, she added, and is open 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.

Kanaloa Seafood marks one year on Chapala Street with celebration

Kanaloa Seafood Market & Kitchen, a Santa Barbara- and Oxnard-based company that focuses on sustainably sourced seafood, is celebrating one year of its retail market and restaurant on 715 Chapala St. in downtown Santa Barbara with live music, food and drinks on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The 33-year-old company was started by Randee and Don Disraeli, who moved their wholesale operations warehouse from Gutierrez Street to Oxnard, and opened the Chapala establishment in its place.

Chapala is the Disraelis’ first restaurant, with a second in the works in Oxnard.

“Since we were going to have a kitchen, we decided to open the restaurant to offer cooked options,” Randee Disraeli said in an email. “Many of our regular customers have always asked for this!”

Kanaloa delivers its seafood to restaurants, hospitality groups, retailers and home cooks.

“We support a regional-based philosophy, which means we work directly with our fishers, first receivers and farmers to reduce their impact in the areas in which they are based,” Disraeli said.

“Every aspect of our business is covered under our environmentally responsible approach, all the way down to the compostable plates and wares in our restaurant as well!”

The celebration will be highlighted by Kanaloa’s first-annual Peel & Eat Sustainable Shrimp Contest, which features wild white shrimp from Texas, a new product Kanaloa is introducing for its anniversary.

K’Syrah provides new event venue in Solvang

K’Syrah Catering & Events, a self-described “premier farm-to-table catering and event venue” opened last week in Solvang at 478 4th Place.

According to the family-run business, the 200-person, 3,500-square-foot space helps make up for a dearth of event venues in a valley seeing an increasing number of wedding-related events.

The venue boasts a dining room, bar and garden patio, and has a mobile kitchen for catering off-site events.

The menu is the creation of owner and executive chef Demitri Loizides, and features a variety of gourmet dishes incorporating ingredients from his family’s farm and garden.

South Coast commercial real estate sales continue at impressive rate

Santa Barbara-based Hayes Commercial Group’s third-quarter report on the South Coast’s commercial real estate sales shows those sales continuing at an impressive rate compared to previous years.

“Sales transactions in Santa Barbara have been far above the historical norm with 53 sales completed through Q3, the highest count on record at this point in the year,” read the report, which focused on July through September of 2016.

After Goleta’s record year in 2015, however, that city has only seen 15 commercial real estate sales to date, the report found.

Retail property has seen the most action on the South Coast, the report stated, with the sector making up $112 million of the $271 million in total sales volume for the first nine months of the year.

According to Hayes, the Santa Barbara-Goleta-Carpinteria area is on pace to pass 100 sales this year, a mark that had only previously been met in 2014.

As of the report’s release this week, the office-leasing vacancy rate is 3.7 percent in Santa Barbara, 11.5 percent in Goleta and 1.7 percent in Carpinteria.

Retail-leasing vacancy rates are 1.9 percent, 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent in those cities, respectively, and industrial-leasing vacancy rates are 0.1 percent, 1 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

