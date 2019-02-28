Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 28 , 2019, 10:39 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Jedlicka’s Saddlery Closing Santa Barbara Store

Ben Thiele hired as GM of Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara; Starcycle spin studio opens in La Cumbre Plaza; Santa Barbara has a new community radio station

Jedlicka’s Saddlery Inc. in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
County western store Jedlicka’s Saddlery Inc. will be closing its doors in Santa Barbara, but will be keeping its location in Los Olivos. The store was founded in 1932. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 28, 2019 | 9:16 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Jedlicka's Saddlery Inc., an institution in Santa Barbara since 1932, is being put out to pasture.

The country western store at 2605 De la Vina St. is closing its doors, likely in late March or April. Like so many once-thriving iconic stores in Santa Barbara, the internet has wrecked business sales.

"Lack of volume, lack of sales," owner Josiah Jenkins told Noozhawk in explaining why he is closing the Santa Barbara store. "And a lack of support by suppliers."

Western wear inside Jedlicka’s Saddlery in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
For decades, Jedlicka’s Saddlery Inc. has been the go-to place in Santa Barbara for westeren wear. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Makers of western clothing and products are selling directly to people.

"We just can't compete," Jenkins said.

Jedlicka's Los Olivos store will remain open, Jenkins said, noting that there is a different kind of clientele there. 

The Jedlicka family opened the store originally as a shoe business, but eventually evolved into a go-to destination for western apparel, including hats, shirts, pants and jewelry. 

The company built its own saddles in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, and then stopped in 1985. 

"It's bittersweet," Jenkins said of the ending. 

"We have had a good run and we were happy to take care of people," Jenkins said . "But it's changing times. It's like selling buggy whips and carriages. It doesn't happen anymore. Things change."

"There's a lot of visitor traffic," he said

For now, things are on sale for between 30 and 50 percent off in Santa Barbara. The company plans to lease the building.

"We are searching for one or more tenants to occupy the space," Jenkins said. 

New Hotel Hire

Ben Thiele Click to view larger
Ben Thiele has been named general manager of the Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara. 

Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara has hired Ben Thiele as general manager.

Thiele will lead day-to-day operations, guest relations and business development for the luxury hotel at 31 W. Carrillo St. 

Thiele started his hospitality career at Kimpton nearly 15 years ago, working as a valet attendant at The Hotel Monaco Seattle during his college summers, according to a news release.

Thiele has worked as housekeeping manager, front office manager and assistant general manager at Kimpton hotels. Thiele was also the general manager of the Palladian in Seattle for four years.

“Ben’s deep knowledge of the Kimpton brand, hard work ethic, and passion for delivering high-caliber customer service makes him a great fit for the Canary,” said Sherrin Thomas, director of sales and marketing at the Kimpton Canary.

“Ben knows the ins and outs of the brand, which brings great value to his new role and we look forward to watching him bring his creative vision for the Canary to life.”

Thiele is married with three children.

“I’m honored to be joining such an incredible team, and look forward to continuing to elevate Canary’s already memorable guest experience,” Thiele said. “I’ve had the privilege of working at numerous Kimpton locations throughout my career, each with its own unique personality, and I am thrilled to bring that knowledge with me to my new role at this luxury Santa Barbara property.”

Starcycle Ride

Starcycle Santa Barbara has opened in La Cumbre Plaza.

It is Santa Barbara's first dedicated spin studio, and had its grand opening on Wednesday.  

The studio at 130 S. Hope Ave. offers "a kickass workout that inspires every rider to be their best self on and off the bike."

It also offers child care on-site while people ride, shoe rentals, a purified water-filling station, or bottles for purchase, and several other amenities.

New radio station

Santa Barbara has a new community radio station, with more than 35 hours of live programming per week. 

KZAA LP 96.5 FM "provides access and a platform for marginalized groups to be heard via radio."

The station is housed inside La Casa de la Raza’s Cesar Chavez Center.

KZAA eventually wants to provide 75 hours of week of live programming, Monday through Friday, by 2020. The station receives funding from The Fund For Santa Barbara.

Weekday mornings are kicked off with the new Phil & Monski Show.

Shows also include: American Airwaves with Marcus Lopez, Que Madre with Ana Rizo and Jess Parfrey, Sembrando Con Ciencia with Andrea Medina, Just Communities with Melissa Patrino and Fabby Gonzalez and Andrea Medina and Moran Huynh, Your Life in America with Dillon Grove, XTek Overload with George Duarte, Cruz’n In the 805 with Leeana & Viviana Mendoza, and more.

KZAA’s new website will launch on May 1.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 