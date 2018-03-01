BizHawk: Los Arroyos Restaurant in Santa Barbara Enters 20th Year

Kirkland's and HomeGoods opening in Santa Maria; Rincon Fitness USA in Carpinteria cutting the red ribbon

In Santa Barbara’s tumultuous restaurant world, surviving 20 years is nothing less than a small miracle. But Los Arroyos Downtown has nearly reached that milestone.

The restaurant founded by Tony Arroyo and Maria Arroyo is entering its 20th year, and has flourished as one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known and popular Mexican restaurants.

To celebrate the anniversary, Los Arroyos is offering a $6 menu at the downtown location only on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant first opened March 4, 1999.

The Arroyos first opened the restaurant at 18 W. Figueroa Street, which is now the site of Norton’s Deli. However, the restaurant quickly outgrew the space, and after two years expanded to the two spaces next door, at 14 W. Figueroa Street.

Los Arroyos now runs five stores — in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Camarillo and in Carmel, Indiana. Los Arroyos also plans an opening in Solvang in June.

“We are very excited to be entering our 20th year of business,” said Maria Rickard Arroyo, director of marketing and public relations. “It is a true blessing to serve our community the best homemade Mexican food.”

The $6 items include:

» Chicken Burrito Mojado $6

» Tony's Chicken Alambres $6

» Maria's Chicken Enchiladas $6

» Diego's Nachos $6

Kirkland’s Opens

Kirkland’s Home Decor has opened its newest location in Santa Maria at 645 E. Betteravia Road. The store is the first in Santa Barbara County, but the company has 26 around the state.

The 7,500-square-foot store offers home décor accents including pillows, lighting, art and wall décor, furniture, gifts and more.

“At Kirkland’s, we bring together great style and great value, and want to surprise and delight our customers with unexpected finds and creative inspiration throughout the store,” said Vice President of Stores Michelle Graul. “We look forward to becoming part of the Santa Maria community and want to help everyone find their next home décor treasure.”

The store plans a grand opening celebration Saturday.

The first 25 shoppers in line at 9 a.m. when the store opens will receive an exclusive gift bag, and the store will hold three furniture raffles throughout the day, according to a news release.

HomeGoods

HomeGoods, an off-price home décor retailer, plans to a new store in Santa Maria. It will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Enos Ranch Center, 765 E. Betteravia Road.

HomeGoods says it offers “high quality” merchandise at prices significantly less than department and specialty stores.

“Our shopping experience is unlike any other retailer; our amazing values, designer brands and unique assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” said John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods. “We are thrilled to provide Santa Maria shoppers with this exhilarating shopping experience.”

The Santa Maria store is expected to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.

Rincon Fitness USA

After two false starts, Rincon Fitness USA in Carpinteria plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday.

The business planned its Grand Opening for the beginning of December, just before Thomas Fire evacuations started. The rain and mudslides forced a second delay.

Owner Kevin Twohy plans to offer non-gym members from Summerland, Carpinteria, Ojai and Ventura a free, week-long work-out pass to experience the equipment and group-fitness classes at no charge

The grand opening of Rincon Fitness USA, 4188 Carpinteria Ave., will be presented by the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce. The event kicks off a week of open-house festivities, raffle prizes donated by local businesses, fitness classes and cost-saving specials.

Guests can also take advantage of the new-member sign-up specials featuring a 50 percent discount on the registration fee and an extra free month of membership. All offers are only valid from through March 8.

“The timing of Rincon Fitness USA’s long-awaited opening couldn’t be better, despite the setbacks Mother Nature recently threw at all of us,” Twohy said. “I’m pleased to be able to offer fellow area residents a brand new, bright, clean, spacious full-service gym that provides members with what they need right now to rejuvenate, develop and maintain a healthy body and spirit.”

Rincon Fitness USA offers state-of-the-art weight-training and cardio-workout machines, free weights, access to certified personal trainers, programs tailored to the unique needs of women, men and teens, and a full array of free classes including spinning, yoga, cardio-boxing, and many others, according to a news release.

