Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

BizHawk: Santa Barbara’s Blue Agave Restaurant Will Become Nectar in October

805 Boba to open in Paseo Nuevo, Towbes Group makes deal with Uber for residents and Seeker launches online shopping App

Blue Agave restaurant in Santa Barbara will soon change its name to Nectar with a new concept but the same owner.
Blue Agave restaurant in Santa Barbara will soon change its name to Nectar with a new concept but the same owner.          (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 24, 2015 | 10:03 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

After 20 years under the Blue Agave banner, the restaurant and bar at 20 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara is preparing to become a new concept called Nectar come October.

The neighborhood staple closed and then reopened earlier this week for the beginning of interior renovations and plans to close again early next week — possibly Sunday through Wednesday — before hosting a soft opening as Nectar on Oct. 4, according to Brad Sherman, who bought the eatery from its original owners two years ago.

Sherman’s new wife, Aparna, is the brains behind the new concept, where she hopes to emphasize the restaurant’s dining and food experience, with quality cocktails and local wine and beer as a supplement — not necessarily as the main event.

“We chose the name Nectar because we want this place to be not only beautiful to look at,” she said. “We want people to come in and have a multi-sensory experience.”

The menu will be eclectic, sharable and fused with international flavors, with pot stickers, kabobs (inspired by India, where Aparna is from), seafood and ceviche tacos — a dish adhering to Blue Agave’s previous focus on Mexican food paired with its tequila bar.

Martini and margarita flights will be added, along with a late-night menu served after 10 p.m. and a to-go food option.

The new full menu will be offered to the public Oct. 5.

Brad Sherman, who also owns Aldo’s Italian Restaurant and managed the Sojourner Café for more than 20 years, said he’s grateful for his loyal patrons and for their patience during the exciting transformation.

805 Boba Coming to Paseo Nuevo

805 Boba is set to go into Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara, although an opening date for the smoothie shop hasn’t yet been set.

Construction was still going on this week at the new space close to Pizza Rev and the new Pressed Juicery, according to managers of the mall.

Towbes Group Partners With Uber

Santa Barbara’s Towbes Group has just signed partnerships with some popular technology services like Uber to offer deals to new residents of the firm’s developments.

Uber will offer users who are new Towbes residents a $25 credit and grant a special low rate flat fare for transportation between Goleta communities and downtown Santa Barbara. The deals don't apply to existing residents.

New residents will also receive a free annual membership to Santa Barbara Axxess and Ventura Axxess discount cards.

The Towbes Group portfolio contains approximately 2,400 residential units.

Seeker Launches New App

Seeker has launched a new online shopping app that can deliver high-quality, value-driven deals to customers in Santa Barbara.

The local company is partnering with area shops, restaurants, grocery stores, wineries and other businesses to highlight existing deals and exclusive promotions encouraging customers to shop local.

Vendors are able to customize and upload deals individually, or work directly with a Seeker Deal Runner to create exclusive deals and promotions to market on the Seeker platform. 

Since launching three weeks ago, more than 300 deals are already cycling on Seeker with 70 participating vendors. 

A vendor dashboard offering instant visibility into various metrics like deal completions, social shares, likes and more will also be available in late 2015.

Epicure.sb Kicks Off in October

To kick off Santa Barbara’s 7th annual epicure.sb festivities next month, the Santa Barbara Public Market is teaming up with Visit Santa Barbara for a signature event with celebrity chef Cat Cora.

The star of Food Network’s Iron Chef America will make an appearance in The Kitchen at the public market hosting “Quickfire Cooking Challenge with Cat Cora” on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests will watch three notable names in social media face off to re-create signature dishes from public market purveyors.

Tickets are $95 and are limited. They can be reserved by calling 805.770.7702.

Santa Barbara’s epicure.sb is a celebration of the city’s culinary scene, showcasing its food, libations and culture through exclusive offers and events.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 