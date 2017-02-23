BizHawk: Solvang Brewing Expands into Lompoc with New Taproom and Eatery

Grocery Outlet headed for Santa Barbara, Rockin’ Jump coming to Santa Maria and Whalen Bryan Inc. opens new Santa Barbara office

Solvang Brewing Co. is bringing a strong dose of craft beer to Lompoc.

Open now at 234 N. H St. is Solvang Brewing Co. Hoptions Taproom & Eatery, the seven-year-old brewery’s second location.

“We really want to provide an environment that is family-friendly and also just a place the community can take ownership of,” said president and CEO Stephen Renfrow, who founded the business at 1547 Mission St. in Solvang with his wife and business partner, Cari, the company’s secretary and CFO.

Like its Viking Taproom sister to the east, Hoptions is a full production brewery that is open for lunch and dinner, serving up smoked brisket, half chickens, house-cured pork belly, gourmet burgers, salads, sandwiches, pizza and more. Its roughly 15 beers are primarily Norse-themed ales.

“About four years ago, we determined that we had become extremely successful with our craft beers,” Renfrow said.

Solvang didn’t have the infrastructure, however, to take the company’s production to the level needed for store distribution, he said. Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson called up a former Lompoc mayor, who then showed the Renfrows some prospective locations in his city.

Their chosen spot “had sat empty for over 20 years, but it had really good bones, it had a presence about it,” Renfrow said. “It was just a great spot for brewing.”

After a long permitting process, Renfrow said, the Lompoc community quickly jumped on board.

“The reason we ultimately decided to come to Lompoc is that the community is thirsty for diversity in not only atmosphere, but craft beer, dining and entertainment options.”

He called the local craft beer industry a supportive “culture and community” where breweries help one another out. In Solvang Brewing’s neck of the woods are Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s flagship establishment and a Firestone Walker Brewing Co. facility.

“We just try to be unique to ourselves,” Renfrow said. “We try not to compare ourselves to other breweries — not just in our atmosphere and environment, but also our products.”

Hoptions’ soft opening was Feb. 16, and he said a grand opening will probably be in mid-March.

Grocery Outlet headed for Santa Barbara

Filling the space left by the former Ralphs of 2840 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara will be Grocery Outlet.

The Emeryville-based grocery chain’s selling point is offering “brand-name, quality products at up to 40 to 70 percent off conventional retail prices.”

The store is due to open April 6, said Alicia Garcia of ROX United, Grocery Outlet’s public relations company.

Grocery Outlet maintains over 260 independently owned stores across the United States.

The upper De la Vina Ralphs closed in November. An employee told Noozhawk at the time that the company could not reach a new commercial lease agreement with the new property owner.

Rockin’ Jump coming to Santa Maria

Rockin’ Jump, the self-billed “ultimate trampoline park,” plans to open a franchise in Santa Maria Town Center in the spring.

The Pleasanton-based business features open jump arenas, trampoline dodgeball, basketball dunking, a climbing wall, a padded ball pool, a café and private party rooms.

Rockin’ Jump caters to children’s parties, corporate meetings, family reunions and just about every other event.

Whalen Bryan Inc. opens new Santa Barbara office

Recruiting and staffing agency Whalen Bryan Inc. has opened its first Santa Barbara office at 925 W. Anapamu St.

The 30-year-old Ventura-based company places attorneys, paralegals, legal secretaries and legal administrators, as well as executive and personal assistants for high-net-worth individuals, according to a press release.

