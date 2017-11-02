BizHawk: Victorian Vogue & Costume Shoppe Closing in Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

When Mayerling Weston donned her Maleficent costume on Tuesday, she knew it wasn’t just another Halloween.

It was the final one. That is, for her and the crew at Victorian Vogue and The Costume Shoppe at 4289 State St.

“It’s sad,” Weston said. “I get teary-eyed. It’s what we know. We bring personality out of people.”

The owner of the shop, Sonia Hayward, is closing the doors of the colorful shop after 30 years.

“It’s just time,” Hayward said. “We have been an important resources for the community for 30 years. I am hoping someone will buy it and carry out the tradition.”

A long time ago, Hayward inherited the clothes of her “eccentric Aunt Rita,” an opera singer in Chicago. She opened the shop 30 years ago in Santa Barbara’s Picadilly Square. The shop moved from locations next to the Granada Theatre on State Street, on West Ortega Street where the Wildcat Lounge currently stands, at then the current location at the edge of State Street.

The shop features vintage clothes from the 1880s to the 1990s.

Hawyard said owning the store has allowed her to know the world. Jackets, dresses, masks, jewelry, hats, wigs and props are just some of the items inside the store.

“We get the full spectrum, from street people to tech billionaires,” Hayward said. “We sell things you can’t buy on Amazon. It’s been really fulfilling.”

Hayward said her greatest memories are watching people who were reluctant to dress up become “the most extroverted people.”

Hayward hopes to sell the store. She owns a $10,000 custom-made armoire that she looking to sell.

When the store closes, she hopes to spend time with her grandchildren. She’s grateful to the people of Santa Barbara.

“I couldn’t have made it this long in any other city,” she said. “There’s always a theme party.”

New Residence Inn by Marriott

The 118-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is schedule to open Friday at 6350 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

“We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn hotels in the Goleta area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. “When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life’s pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling.

"This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive.”

The all-suite hotel offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully equipped kitchen with a coffee maker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.

The hotel will offer a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, an outdoor swimming pool, a whirlpool, a fitness center, a life size chess board and more than 1,090 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 70 people with an adjacent patio.

Kimpton Canary Hires Sales Manager

Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara announced recently the appointment of Adam DePree as Group Sales Manager.

DePree will be responsible for leading group sales efforts, increasing exposure and revenue, and supporting marketing campaigns for the 97-room Santa Barbara hotel.

“Adam’s passion for the hospitality space and creating top-quality guest experiences, coupled with his tenure in sales roles at both large and boutique hotels make him a true asset for the Canary,” said Ryan Parker, general manager at Kimpton Canary Hotel. “We’re thrilled to welcome Adam to the team and look forward to watching him grow within the Kimpton brand and share his knowledge of the industry.”

DePree has nearly a decade of group sales experience in hospitality. Previously, he served as group sales account executive and group account manager at the Burbank and Warner Center Marriott Hotels, according to a news release.

“Kimpton Canary is the ideal hotel for me, both professionally and personally,” DePree said. “In my experience working with boutique hotels, I’ve found them to be very genuine in taking care of their guests, and Kimpton does that better than anyone.

"I also love the Santa Barbara lifestyle, as it’s akin to my pace, and I’m thrilled to be joining the Canary team, and living in this beautiful city.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.