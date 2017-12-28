Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Tupelo Junction, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Latest Restaurants to Close Their Doors

2017 brought hope, heartache for some businesses in Santa Barbara and Goleta

Tupelo Junction at 1218 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara is among many local restaurants that closed their doors in 2017. Click to view larger
Tupelo Junction at 1218 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara is among many local restaurants that closed their doors in 2017. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 28, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

2017 was a rough year for many South Coast businesses.

High rents, the success of Amazon as an online shopping destination, and the heavy presence of homeless people put a headlock on many State Street businesses, and some of them got squeezed out.

One of Santa Barbara’s best-known downtown restaurants, Tupelo Junction, was one of the latest casualties of the morose business environment. The restaurant closed its doors in late November, and moved to Newport Beach.

The windows of the former eatery at 1218 State St., next to the Granada Theatre, were papered up, even though the canvas sign with the faded name still hangs above the vacant building.

The year saw the end of numerous restaurant on State Street and throughout the South Coast. Barbarians Pizza, Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, The Mex Authentic, Blush and Bucatini were among the prominent restaurants on State Street that took a dive in 2017.

While each one had a unique reason for closing its doors, they all suffered from a decline in foot traffic on Santa Barbara’s most well-known street. The flourishing of the Funk Zone has also attracted many tourists and locals from State Street.

A half-block off State Street, Somerset, 7 E. Anapamu St., closed its doors in October. It re-opened in November, with a more affordable menu, nothing over $20.

The business exodus was not confined to State Street or restaurants. Glenda’s Party Cove in Loreto Plaza disappeared after more than 30 years in business. Victorian Vogue & Costume Shoppe at 4289 State St. announced plans to close.

Goleta also saw its fair share of business demise.

Just this week, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in the Hollister Village development shut its doors. National chain Outback high-tailed it out of the Calle Real Shopping Center in November. The restaurant is apparently looking for a new location in the area, but a rent increase forced its departure.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has shut down in the Hollister Village in western Goleta. Click to view larger
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has shut down in the Hollister Village in western Goleta. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

In the same shopping center Papa John’s Pizza closed in August and Paloma Mexican Restaurant fizzled in January.

Across town, Sage & Onion in Old Town Goleta went out of business. Zizzo’s Coffeehouse had unceremonious demise in the Hollister Village, near Smart & Final, and a few doors down from Dickey’s.

The year also saw the end of the venerable Burger Bus, which blamed excessive city of Santa Barbara regulations for rolling out of town in June.

The year, however, was not all bad for entrepreneurs looking to take a chance on a dream.

Sharkey’s Woodfired Mexican Grill opened in June in Hollister Village. Cajun Kitchen in July opened another location at 6025 Calle Real, at the site of the former Rusty’s Pizza.

In late summer, two German-Italian men, Marcello Bisignan and Marco Coccia, opened Ukreb at 413 State Street, where they specialize in selling the German and Turkish street food, Donor Kebap.

Beau Lawrence opened Ace Rivington, 1114 State St. #25. The men’s denim clothing store is named after a fictional character hatched in Lawrence’s mind.

Rivington is an adventurous pilot who travels the world in denim jeans. Ace is a cool pilot’s name, he said, and Rivington is a combination of "A River Runs Through It" (Ace is also an accomplished fisherman) and Remington guns.

Craft Ramen, 436 State St., in September opened at the site of the former Bucatini Italian restaurant. Sunny Korean restaurant also opened at 532 State St. in September.

Guichos, fast-casual Italian food, opened in Carpinteria, as did Heritage Goods & Supply, a homesteading business at 5100 Carpinteria Ave.

And there’s more hope on the way, particularly for people looking for another family-style restaurant.

Islands in La Cumbre Plaza, at the site of the former Marmalade Cafe, is set to open this spring.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 