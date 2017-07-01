Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:57 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body of Missing 5-Year-Old South Pasadena Boy Found at Lake Cachuma

Authorities believe Aramazd Andressian Jr. was murdered by his father in April

The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy missing since April 22, was located Friday at Lake Cachuma. Click to view larger
The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy missing since April 22, was located Friday at Lake Cachuma. (Andressian family photos)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:26 p.m. | July 1, 2017 | 9:08 a.m.

The remains of a missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy, who authorities believe was murdered by his father in April, was located at Lake Cachuma, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

Aramazd Andressian, 35, was extradited to Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Friday to face murder charges in the death of his son. Click to view larger
Aramazd Andressian, 35, was extradited to Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Friday to face murder charges in the death of his son. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photo)

Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr. had been missing since April 21, and his father, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian, was arrested last month in Las Vegas on murder charges.

“Based on additional leads developed in the Andressian case, homicide detectives returned to the Lake Cachuma area of Santa Barbara County on Friday ... in an effort to locate additional evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Homicide detectives have located the remains of victim, Aramazd Andressian Jr.”

No additional details were released.

Aramazd’s body was flown to Los Angeles early Saturday and turned over to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Department.

Investigators there will be confirming the identification of the remains, likely using dental records, according to Ed Winter, assistant chief coroner, who held a brief news conference Saturday.

They also will be trying to determine the cause of death, which may be more difficult due to the fact the remains were more than 2 months old.

Friday was the third time investigators had searched for the boy’s body at Lake Cachuma.

He was last seen alive leaving Disneyland with his father around 1:30 a.m. April 21.

About six hours later, authorities say, Andressian was at Lake Cachuma — 150 miles away from Anaheim.

Andressian’s presence at the lake was confirmed through surveillance video, but there was no sign that his son was with him.

“There are certain areas we want to look at up in Santa Barbara County,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said at a news conference last week.

Aramazd’s mother, Ana Estevez, reported him missing the morning of April 22 after Andressian failed to return him to her South Pasadena home. The couple is in the process of divorcing.

Later that morning, Andressian was found alone and unconscious near a vehicle in a South Pasadena park. He claimed to have no knowledge of his son’s whereabouts, but sheriff’s officials told Noozhawk that he was not forthcoming with investigators and gave conflicting statements.

Andressian was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction, but authorities decided not to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at that time due to insufficient evidence.

Mendoza cited the couple’s “tumultuous divorce” proceedings as a possible motivation for the murder of their only child.

Andressian was extradited to Los Angeles County from Las Vegas on Friday, and is expected to be arraigned next week in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323.890.5500, or to provide information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Investigators traveled to Lake Cachuma in April in an unsuccessful search for Aramazd Andressian Jr. They returned to Santa Barbara County in early June but again came away with apparently little to show for it. Click to view larger
Investigators traveled to Lake Cachuma in April in an unsuccessful search for Aramazd Andressian Jr. They returned to Santa Barbara County in early June but again came away with apparently little to show for it. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 