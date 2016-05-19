Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: ‘Breakfast’ Blends Coffee, Clothing and Art

Le Petit Bistrot opens on State Street and Martin Plourd joins the California Bankers Association’s board of directors

‘Breakfast’ blends coffee, clothing and art at 711 Chapala St. in downtown Santa Barbara
‘Breakfast’ blends coffee, clothing and art at 711 Chapala St. in downtown Santa Barbara (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 19, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The name “Breakfast,” Tosh Clements admitted, is a little misleading; passersby often expect eggs and bacon.

But the new storefront at 711 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, which held its grand opening May 14, stills hooks visitors with its unique combination of art, retail clothing and coffee.

Clements and his friend, Morgan Maassen, originally intended their establishment to be primarily an art gallery.

“It originally started as the desire to make some t-shirts and clothing, and have an online art gallery and place where people could submit their work, or we could find people and kind of give them a platform to be seen on,” Clements said.

“After a few months, we realized having a physical place is really important considering how much of everything we do is online these days. We wanted somewhere where people could meet face-to-face and see art and photography in person and enjoy it that way.”

The establishment had previously been a barber shop and an insurance company. The tall ceilings and giant, roll-up garage door, which lets in plenty of natural light, lend themselves to the gallery-like interior, which hosts prints from Clements and Maassen, photographer Will Adler, and others.

“The feel that we were going for was a mixture of mid-century modern, very clean lines, white walls, dark concrete, but to have this open, homey space where you would want to come and spend hours and bring your friends to,” said Clements.

“People have said that it feels very clean and modern, but it feels homey.”

Breakfast’s café serves coffee from Handlebar Coffee Roasters and offers a number of pastries and baked goods. With plenty of competition in Santa Barbara’s art scene, the café helps bring in patrons and pay the rent, Clements said.

Breakfast carries apparel by Los Angeles-based Apolis, Carpinteria-based Pamwear, and its own clothing line, as well as surfboards by Ryan Lovelace, surfboard bags, sunglasses, and photography books by local Tom Adler.

Its current hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, Clements said, but will extend later into the afternoon once the business has settled into its new digs.

Le Petit Bistrot brings a taste of France to State Street

Le Petit Bistrot, a French restaurant that opened May 12 at 532 State St., is serving up traditional French breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and, on weekends, brunch.

Patrons can expect “authentic French food and a French atmosphere with music and a better kind of service than maybe you can find in France,” said owner and France native Salvatore Italiano.

Le Petit Bistrot focuses on organic food, he said, and gets its produce from State Street’s two weekly farmers markets.

The ingredients are then prepared according to “traditional French recipes” by a head chef with 20 years of French cooking experience.

Everything, down to the creams, Italiano said, is made by hand in-house.

“I said to my employees when I trained them that when a customer comes in this restaurant for lunch or dinner, it’s like a first date,” he said. “Everything has to be perfect; take care of every detail.”

Italiano found the downtown Santa Barbara location through a business partner after having vacationed throughout California.

“We knew this place — we came here on holiday,” he said. “We love Santa Barbara.”

Community West Bank CEO joins California Bankers Association board of directors

Martin Plourd, CEO of Goleta-based Community West Bank, has been elected to the California Bankers Association’s 2016–2017 board of directors.

One of the largest trade associations in the state, the CBA provides resources for its member banks, promotes their growth, issues financial reports, provides educational grants for bankers, and maintains a lobbying arm.

Plourd, who is also the Community West’s director and president, joined the bank five years ago after three decades in the industry, including time with Rabobank and Temecula Valley Bank.

“He has an impressive career in banking and we look forward to his guidance in this leadership position within our association,” CBA president and CEO Rodney K. Brown said in a statement.

Community West Bank, founded in 1989, recently received approval to open a branch in Oxnard by the end of the year, and has locations in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Ventura County.

The bank is owned by holding company Community West Bancshares, which is headquartered at 445 Pine Ave. in Goleta.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 