Busch, Brace Lead Way for Dons Against Oxnard

Boys Basketball

Nick Busch had the hot hand from the 3-point line, knocking down 5 of 6 bonus shots and scoring 28 points to lead Santa Barbara High to a 65-54 comeback basketball win over Oxnard on Wednesday night.

Bolden Brace was right behind his teammate, scoring 24 points in the non-league game.

Santa Barbara, the No. 1-ranked team in the CIF-SS 2A Division, dominated in the fourth quarter to put the Yellowjackets away and improve to 22-1 on the season. The Dons outscored Oxnard 24-9 to overcome a 45-41deficit after three quarters.

Both Busch and Brace were sharp shooting the ball. Busch made 9 of 12 shots for the game while Brace was 9 of 13.

Ben Clay led the Dons in rebounding with 12, Brace grabbed 7 boards and Busch had 6.

Santa Barbara returns to Channel League play on Friday at home against Buena.

