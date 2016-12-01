Camila Casanueva’s 23 Points Lead Dos Pueblos in Opener

Camila Casanueva began her senior season at Dos Pueblos on a high note, pouring in 23 points to lead the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team to a 50-28 win over Mission Prep in the first round of the Ruth Doser Tournament at Atascadero High.
The Chargers broke the game open in the third quarter.
Holly Barrera scored nine points and Kristina Mortimer added eight for the Chargers
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.