Camilia Casanueva Ignites Dos Pueblos in Win Over San Marcos

Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva buried three 3-pointers in the second quarter, allowing Dos Pueblos to pull away to a 38-21 Channel League girls basketball victory over San Marcos on Wednesday night at the Thunderhut.

Dos Pueblos outscored San Marcos 17-7 in the quarter to take a 23-11 halftime lead.

Casanueva led DP with 13 points and Amber Belletti scored 12.

Juliete Dodson had seven points and Megan Cunnison and Kaitlyn Miller each grabbed seven rebounds for San Marcos (7-18, 0-6).

"We had a great defensive effort and played with great heart as we competed for 32 minutes," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "This has been the best season in quite a few years for the Royals and this was a great game to build upon for next year."

Dos Pueblos (15-5, 3-5 in league) was coming off its second win over Buena in program history.

