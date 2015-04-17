Captain’s Log: Goleta Pier Under Repair and Set to Reopen

It felt great to see a big crane rig out on Goleta Pier and a team of guys with hard hats replacing timbers. It will soon be fully repaired and fully utilized, in time for the busiest part of the season.

Serious damage was done to the pier by a major storm and a loose sailboat at the beginning of March 2014, more than a year ago. At first the pier was closed entirely, until the county did careful inspections and determined that most of the pier could be reopened to foot traffic.

Pier fishers came back by the droves. Boat trailers could not be hauled out to the hoist, for fear of doing more damage to the weakened pier, so boaters have been without that valuable resource for what seemed like a very long time.

There were good reasons for it taking so long. The county had to come up with $237,000 and a permit had to be secured from the California Coastal Commission. The money came from the Deferred Maintenance Funds and Development Impact Fees. The Coastal Commission issued an emergency permit in February of this year. Then it was just a large matter of getting bids, choosing among them and, of course, getting the job done.

Considering all of that, I believe the county did a right fine job of things. Thank you, county!

The venerable pier will be closed for the month of April and is scheduled to reopen on May 1. That will be when the busy season gets going like gangbusters. The pier is a multipurpose facility. Fishing is one of the prime past times, and this pier is arguably the best fishing pier on the entire coast because of a rock-covered pipeline within casting distance. That fabulous habitat holds great numbers of fish that people can enjoy.

The pier is also a widely utilized resource for joggers and walkers. There is something very special about taking a walk or run on the pier with the water below your feet. It is also a great spot for thinking and making major decisions. Some of my biggest decisions were made standing on that pier looking out to sea. Those decisions have turned out well, so I appreciate that faithful old pier.

Here are a couple of questions to test your memory. Can you remember when an open-party fishing boat ran trips from Goleta Pier? If I recall correctly, that was in the 1970s and perhaps the very early '80s. Do you remember the name of that boat? My recollection is that it was the Hornet. I fished on that boat in those days and I remember making the sometimes long step from the ramp to the boat as swells separated them. Timing was everything.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.