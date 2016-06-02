Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:58 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Make Plans to Get Off the Rock

Lauren Roschen of Camarillo makes bait on during a private fishing charter. Beyond casting your line, there are infinite ways to make your way into the waves this summer.
Lauren Roschen of Camarillo makes bait on during a private fishing charter. Beyond casting your line, there are infinite ways to make your way into the waves this summer. (David Bacon photo)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | June 2, 2016 | 12:37 p.m.

Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends bookmark the prime-time boating season, which thankfully brings lots of opportunities to get off the main rock.

These include fishing, sailing, cruising, whale-watching, jet skiing, paddle boarding and just bobbing about the ocean enjoying the day on pretty much anything that floats.

Along our stretch of gorgeous coastline, it is entirely natural to gaze seaward, dreaming of adventure. Make those adventures a reality, tell your friends and coworkers about it and, most importantly, cherish the memory of all your adventures.

I tend to measure my life by the adventures I’ve experienced.

A friend with a boat is one of the best ways to head seaward. Work on those friendships and offer to help with the boating chores and costs to earn a better chance of getting an invitation.

Another possibility is to join one of our local fishing clubs like Santa Barbara Sportfishing Club or boating education organizations like the U.S. Power Squadrons or U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Maybe sign up for sailing lessons.

The simplest way to get on a boat is to call and make a reservation on a big boat, or reserve a private charterboat. You can fish, dive, sail or go see the magnificent Channel Islands.

Options include SEA Landing, Santa Barbara Sailing Center (where you can rent a boat with or without a crew), WaveWalker Charters and Sunset Kidd. Whale watching is a popular pastime on these trips.

Paddling sports are also very popular. You can rent a kayak or standup paddle board and explore the harbor and local nearshore habitat at your own pace.

Paddle vessel rental stands are easy to find along our waterfront, and the Santa Barbara Sail Center has stacks of them for rent. When roaming the harbor, please stay out of the center boating channel so that we can all engage in safe navigation.

When you wish to harness the wind, you have a plethora of options to choose from. Opportunities range from a relaxing sightseeing cruise aboard a charter sailboat to extreme sports such as windsurfing and kite surfing.

The kite surfers are amazing to watch as they get air and do acrobatics while suspended from lines on a kite full of wind.

A large percentage of people who take to sea are in pursuit of fish. Options for fishing include private boats (if you have a boat or a friend with a boat), open-party headboats or private charters.

When you have limited time or budget, take a walk out on a pier and drop a line, or stroll the beach casting to fish.

Goleta Pier is perhaps the absolute best fishing pier on the coast, thanks to its location and the rock-covered pipeline within casting distance from the west side of the pier.

Take your pick of any of these means of getting off the rock this season. Better yet, try as many as possible during the course of the season, which runs from now through Labor Day weekend.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

