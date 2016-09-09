Carpinteria blanked by Nipomo

Football

Carpinteria fell behind early and never recovered, losing 38-0 at Nipomo on Friday night in a non-league football game.

The Warriors were down 14-0 after the first quarter and 31-0 at halftime. They had a chance to score their first points of the season before halftime but missed a 27-yard field goal.

Carpinteria got to the Nipomo 3 in the fourth quarter but was stopped on downs.

"We played better but we still have a ways to go," Carpinteria coach Ben Hallock said of the difference in the team's play from last week's loss at Santa Ynez. "We have a bunch of new guys and every one of them has to understand what their roles are and do them better. We have to stay focused and be better next week."

