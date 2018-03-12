Carpinteria Boys Tennis Tops Malibu Before Rain Hits

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team beat the rain and Malibu, 13-5, in a non-league match.

Including default wins (Malibu had just two doubles teams), the Carpinteria doubles teams of Cameron Gralewski/Esteban Zapata along with Ian McCurry/Solomon Nahooikaika and Jackson Phillips/Luke Nahooikaika all went 3-0. It was the first time all season the Nahooikaika twins picked up a racket. Two days ago they were celebrating as members of the boys soccer team that won the CIF Regional Championship to complete the CIF Double -- a week earlier the Warriors won the section title.

"They are so talented and gifted, they picked up right where they left off from last year," said coach Charles Bryant.

In singles, Jeremy Saito went 2-1, with his only loss a 5-7 heartbreak to the Sharks' No. 1 player. Myles Morgan and Carlos Costilla each went 1-2 for the day.

"I was really happy with Carlos today. He showed an amazing effort each round and never gave up on a ball," Bryant said. "His grit and determination was apparent and contagious as his teammates witnessed his never-say-die attitude and tried to follow suit. You could see them cheering on Carlos and then each other and learning to fight for each point. It was a great team win."

Carpinteria is 3-1 on the season.

