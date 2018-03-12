Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Carpinteria Boys Tennis Tops Malibu Before Rain Hits

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 12, 2018 | 7:16 p.m.

The Carpinteria boys tennis team beat the rain and Malibu, 13-5, in a non-league match.

Including default wins (Malibu had just two doubles teams), the Carpinteria doubles teams of Cameron Gralewski/Esteban Zapata along with Ian McCurry/Solomon Nahooikaika and Jackson Phillips/Luke Nahooikaika all went 3-0.  It was the first time all season the Nahooikaika twins picked up a racket. Two days ago they were celebrating as members of the boys soccer team that won the CIF Regional Championship to complete the CIF Double -- a week earlier the Warriors won the section title.

"They are so talented and gifted, they picked up right where they left off from last year," said coach Charles Bryant.

In singles, Jeremy Saito went 2-1, with his only loss a 5-7 heartbreak to the Sharks' No. 1 player. Myles Morgan and Carlos Costilla each went 1-2 for the day.

"I was really happy with Carlos today. He showed an amazing effort each round and never gave up on a ball," Bryant said. "His grit and determination was apparent and contagious as his teammates witnessed his never-say-die attitude and tried to follow suit.  You could see them cheering on Carlos and then each other and learning to fight for each point.  It was a great team win."

Carpinteria is 3-1 on the season.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 