Carpinteria Holds Off Cate

Water Polo

Salvador Briceno scored five goals, and Carpinteria used a strong start to beat Cate, 14-10, in a Tri-Valley League boys water polo match on Wednesday.

Forrest Van Stein and Wyatt Stevenson each scored three goals and Jordan Perez and Solomon Nahoikiaka added one apiece for the Warriors.

Carpinteria jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter, but Cate fought back and pulled to 11-9 after the third period.

The Warriors held off the Rams in the final period.

