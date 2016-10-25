Carpinteria Shuts Down Rival Nordhoff

Water Polo

The Carpinteria boys water polo team shut down Frontier League rival Nordhoff in a 16-6 home victory Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Perez notched the first goal of the game for Carpinteria, sparking an offensive outburst with contributions from all over.

Sal Van Stein and Wyatt Stevenson led the way for the Warriors, putting up five and three goals, respectively, and helping to build a 10-3 halftime lead.

Huge defensive contributions from Mac Clayton, Eric Thornbourgh, and Stevenson helped Carpinteria hold Nordhoff to only six goals.

Earlier in the season, the Warriors beat Nordhoff 9-8.

"This was a huge win for us considering Nordhoff lost to us by one the last time we matched up," said Carpinteria head coach Matthew Organista.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.