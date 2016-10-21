Cate Beats Carpinteria to Finish 12-0 in TVL Tennis

Tennis

Cate completed an unbeaten Tri-Valley League campaign with a 16-2 girls tennis win over Carpinteria on Friday.

The third-ranked team in CIF-SS Division haas gone 23-2 the last two seasons.

The Rams got sweeps from Jackie and Carol Cai, who dropped just two games between them in six sets of singles play. Junior Janice Ng also picked up two wins, after dropping a tie-break set against Carpinteria's top player, Kathryn Blair, in the first round of play.

In doubles, Cate's No. 1 team of Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak completed a perfect 23-0 season together. After two rounds, substitutes Maki Kobayashi and Kate Tunnell came in for the unbeaten duo and added a 7-5 win of their own.

Grace Fuss played doubles for the first time this season, earning two victories with senior captain Eva Herman and another with senior Annie Lu. Sydney Burton and Katherine Grossman paired to win two-of-three sets on the day at the No. 3 doubles position.

Next up for Cate will be Tri Valley League individuals on Tuesday and Thursday.

