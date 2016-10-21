Water Polo
Carpinteria Slips Past Cate, 12-10
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 21, 2016 | 6:58 p.m.
Goalie Mac Clayton stopped three one-on-one situations and made 10 saves to key Carpinteria's 12-10 water polo win over Cate in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Forrest Van Stein and Wyatt Stevenson each scored four goals to pace the Carpinteria offense. Coach Matt Organista praised Malek Mehai on winning all four sprints for the ball
He also lauded the defense of Michael Leonard.
