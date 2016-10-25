Cate Falls to Rival Foothill Tech

Girls Volleyball

In the final match of the season, the Cate girls volleyball team fell to Frontier League rival Foothill tech three sets to one: 8-25, 11-25, 25-21, 15-25.

Freshman Kenzie Davidson led the team with 11 kills and Hailey Panzer followed with 7.

"We played very well especially in the third set where we played some of the best defensive ball all season," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "It was the defense that made the difference and the reason why our setters were able to distribute the ball to the offense."

"It was a fun match to end the season because the team was lit up with excitement and had fun playing volleyball," added Novak.

