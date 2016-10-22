Jack Deardorff’s Passing Leads Cate Past Laguna Blanca

Football

Cate quarterback Jack Deardorff threw three touchdown passes and Pierce Lundt scored two touchdowns, powering the Rams to a 42-8 victory over Laguna Blanca in a Condor League 8-man football game on Saturday at Cate.

Deardorff's scoring pass to Ryder Dinning just before halftime broke open a close game. The score extended the Rams' lead to 22-8.

Will Bowlin and Lundt also caught TD passes for Cate, and Drew Anastasia had a 35-yard run for a score.

Cate's defense picked off two Laguna Blanca passes.

Laguna Blanca's Aidan O'Donnell completed 17 of 31 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Anton Homeniuk caught a 19-yard touhdown pass and had 7 receptions on the day. Josh Baron's 50-yard run set up the Owls' TD.

On defense, Miles McGovernhad 11 tackles and two sacks.

