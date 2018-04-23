Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:31 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
Cate Pulls Away From Dos Pueblos in 2nd Half of Girls Lacrosse Showdown

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 23, 2018

Dos Pueblos stayed close with top-10 ranked Cate for a half before Brie Walker and Maddie Walker took over the game and led the Rams to a 12-6 girls lacrosse win on Monday at DP.

Walker and Erickson forced several turnovers and dominated the draw. Walker scored eight goals and had four assists, while Erickson scored three goals and forced three turnovers.

"They simply set the tone for the rest of the game," Cate coach Renee Mack said.

Sophomore Liza Borghesani madd four saves for the Rams.

"She instilled confidence in the defense with her saves and communication," Mack said  "ndreah Graf, who never gets tired, had a great game as she transitioned into the midfield.  She held DP's leading scorer to one goal in the second half.  And, the sophomore force of  Mia Foster, Hannah Biles, Kenzie Davidson, Piper Brooks, Maya Fenelon all played well both on attack and on defense."

The win gave Cate a 7-0 record in the Channel League and a 12-0 overal mark. 

Dos Pueblos suffered its first league loss and is 7-1 and 11-4.

"This was one of Cate's closest games of their season and they remain undefeated," DP coach Sam Limkeman said. "Our girls are really proud of their play and working well as a team."

Tara Van Hoorn led the Chargers with two goals.

Limkeman praised Marina Suh for her defense. She caused two turnovers and was in the right place at the right time on rebounds from the coach, said the coach, who also lauded Erin Bies and Kailey Johnson on defense.

DP goalie Emily Khetnaree made seven saves.

