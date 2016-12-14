Football
Cate’s Pierce Lundt, Ryder Dinning, Chris Bennett Named All-CIF
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| December 14, 2016 | 9:15 a.m.
Cate landed three players on the All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 8-man football team.
Seniors Pierce Lundt and Ryder Dinning and junior Chris Bennett received the honor. Lundt played running back and linebacker for the Rams, Dinning was a quarterback, wide receiver and outside linebacker and Bennett an offensive lineman.
All-CIF 8-Man Football Teams
Cate, which went 4-5 overall, finished 2-2 in the tough Condor League and received a playoff berth.
