Santa Barbara’s Sawyer Rhodes on All-CIF Division 1 Team

Sawyer Rhodes, Santa Barbara High's all-time leading goal scorer, has been named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 water polo team.
Rhodes scored 147 goals in 26 goals for the Dons, who went 19-9, won the Channel League title and reached the quarterfinals of the Division 1 playoffs. He finished his career with a program-best 370 goals.
Rhodes will continue his career at Stanford.
Junior Ash Molthen of Orange Lutheran was honored as Player of the Year and OLU's Steve Carrera was named Coach of the Year. (All CIF Teams)
Other county athletes named All-CIF were Santa Ynez senior Grant Davidson in Division 5 and Santa Maria seniors Frank Lopez (a goalie) and Joseph Balderama in Division 6.