Chloe Stevens’ 41 Leads San Marcos to Win in 3-Way Meet

Golf

Chloe Stevens shot a personal-best 41, leading San Marcos to first place in a three-way girls golf match with Simi Valley and Alemany on Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

The Royals shot 221, Simi Valley 233 and Alemany 283.

"I'm really proud of Chloe," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "She has been a team leader all season despite not getting the chance to play in all of our matches. This is her first year on varsity and she continues to work on improving her game week after week. It was awesome to see her excel on the course today."

Alex Pirchford was one shot behind Stevens, Lauren Pitchford and Alex Manion each fired 45s and Amber Chen carded a 48.

San Marcos improves to 14-1.

