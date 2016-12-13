Unbeaten Dos Pueblos No. 3 in 2AA Division Girls Basketball Poll

Girls Basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team, which has started the year 7-0 and is winning its games by an average of nearly 35 points, is ranked third in its division in the first CIF-Southern Section polls of the season.

The Chargers are behind Rowland and Camarillo in the 2AA Division. Coach Phil Sherman's team is off until the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Dec. 20. It opens against Rio Mesa, which is ranked fourth in the 2A Division.

Bishop Diego is the next highest ranked local girls basketball team at ninth in Division 5AA. San Marcos is rated 12th in 4A and Carpinteria 15th in 5A.

The Royals and Warriors meet Friday at the Thunderhut in the Teddy Bear Tip-Off Game. Fans who bring a new stuffed animal to the 7 p.m. game will be admitted free. After the opening tip, fans can throw their stuffed animals on the court. The toys will be collected and donated to the Unity Shop and the Children's Wing of Cottage Hospital.

CIF Girls Basketball Polls With Area Teams

DIVISION 1AA

1 Poly/Long Beach

2 Sierra Canyon

3 Harvard Westlake

4 Etiwanda

5 Alemany

6 Windward

7 Brea Olinda

8 Serra

9 Ventura

10 Mater Dei

11 Chaminade

12 Valencia/Valencia

13 Troy

14 Vista Murrieta

15 Redondo Union

16 North Torrance

DIVISION 1A

1 Fairmont Prep

2 Valley View

3 Orangewood Academy

4 Buena

5 JW North

6 Bishop Montgomery

7 Esperanza

8 ML King

9 Mira Costa

10 El Dorado

11 Huntington Beach

12 Antelope Valley

13 Diamond Bar

14 Agoura

15 Edison

16 Kennedy

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rowland

2 Camarillo

3 Dos Pueblos

4 Arroyo Valley

5 Twnetynine Palms

6 Rosary Academy

7 Santa Margarita

8 JSerra

9 St. Joseph/Lakewood

10 Temescal Canyon

11 Barstow

12 Los Altos

13 Walnut

14 St. Monica Catholic

15 Culver City

16 Downey

DIVISION 2A

1 Marlborough

2 Righetti

3 Ayala

4 Rio Mesa

5 Glendale

6 Warren

7 Covina

8 West Covina

9 Burbank

10 Notre Dame Academy

11 Leuzinger

12 Lompoc

13 Cabrillo/Lompoc

14 Aliso Niguel Poly/Riverside

15 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

16 Segerstrom

DIVISION 4A

1 Knight

2 Foothill Technology

3 Beverly Hills

4 Pomona

5 Holy Martyrs

6 San Marino

7 Aquinas

8 Alhambra

9 Providence

T10 Santa Clara

T10 Pioneer

12 San Marcos

T13 Big Bear

T13 Whitney

T15 Faith Baptist

T15 Northview

DIVISION 5AA

1 California Lutheran

2 Pilibos

3 Poly/Pasadena

4 Webb

5 Heritage Christian

6 Loara

7 Mesa Grande Academy

8 St. Genevieve

9 Bishop Diego

10 University Prep

11 Rosemead

12 Rubidoux

13 Calvary Chapel/Downey

14 Westridge

15 La Reina

16 Workman

DIVISION 5A

1 Silver Valley

2 Bell Jeff

3 Desert Christian Academy

4 Mary Star of the Sea

5 Woodcrest Christian

6 Sherman Indian

7 Trinity Classical

8 Riverside Prep

9 The Archer School

10 Ontario Christian

11 Connelly

12 Boron

13 Lone Pine

14 Saddleback

15 Carpinteria

16 Arrowhead Christian