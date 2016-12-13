Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:03 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Unbeaten Dos Pueblos No. 3 in 2AA Division Girls Basketball Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2016 | 9:22 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team, which has started the year 7-0 and is winning its games by an average of nearly 35 points, is ranked third in its division in the first CIF-Southern Section  polls of the season.

The Chargers are behind Rowland and Camarillo in the 2AA Division. Coach Phil Sherman's team is off until the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Dec. 20. It opens against Rio Mesa, which is ranked fourth in the 2A Division.

Bishop Diego is the next highest ranked local girls basketball team at ninth in Division 5AA. San Marcos is rated 12th in 4A and Carpinteria 15th in 5A.

The Royals and Warriors meet Friday at the Thunderhut in the Teddy Bear Tip-Off Game. Fans who bring a new stuffed animal to the 7 p.m. game will be admitted free. After the opening tip, fans can throw their stuffed animals on the court. The toys will be collected and donated to the Unity Shop and the Children's Wing of Cottage Hospital.

CIF Girls Basketball Polls With Area Teams

DIVISION 1AA

1 Poly/Long Beach
2 Sierra Canyon
3 Harvard Westlake
4 Etiwanda
5 Alemany
6 Windward
7 Brea Olinda
8 Serra
9 Ventura
10 Mater Dei
11 Chaminade
12 Valencia/Valencia
13 Troy
14 Vista Murrieta
15 Redondo Union
16 North Torrance

DIVISION 1A

1  Fairmont Prep
2  Valley View
3  Orangewood Academy
4  Buena
5  JW North
6  Bishop Montgomery
7  Esperanza
8  ML King
9  Mira Costa
10  El Dorado
11  Huntington Beach
12  Antelope Valley
13  Diamond Bar
14  Agoura
15  Edison
16  Kennedy

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rowland
2 Camarillo
3 Dos Pueblos
4 Arroyo Valley
5 Twnetynine Palms
6 Rosary Academy
7 Santa Margarita
8 JSerra
9 St. Joseph/Lakewood
10 Temescal Canyon
11 Barstow
12 Los Altos
13 Walnut
14 St. Monica Catholic
15 Culver City
16 Downey

DIVISION 2A

1  Marlborough
2  Righetti
3  Ayala
4  Rio Mesa
5  Glendale
6  Warren
7  Covina
8  West Covina
9  Burbank
10  Notre Dame Academy
11  Leuzinger
12  Lompoc
13  Cabrillo/Lompoc
14  Aliso Niguel Poly/Riverside
15  Burroughs/Ridgecrest
16 Segerstrom

DIVISION 4A

1  Knight
2  Foothill Technology
3  Beverly Hills
4  Pomona
5  Holy Martyrs
6  San Marino
7  Aquinas
8  Alhambra
9  Providence
T10 Santa Clara
T10 Pioneer
12 San Marcos
T13 Big Bear
T13 Whitney
T15 Faith Baptist
T15 Northview

DIVISION 5AA

1 California Lutheran
2 Pilibos
3 Poly/Pasadena
4 Webb
5 Heritage Christian
6 Loara
7 Mesa Grande Academy
8 St. Genevieve
9 Bishop Diego
10 University Prep
11 Rosemead
12 Rubidoux
13 Calvary Chapel/Downey
14 Westridge
15 La Reina
16 Workman

DIVISION 5A

1  Silver Valley
2  Bell Jeff
3  Desert Christian Academy
4  Mary Star of the Sea
5  Woodcrest Christian
6  Sherman Indian
7  Trinity Classical
8  Riverside Prep
9  The Archer School
10  Ontario Christian
11  Connelly
12  Boron
13  Lone Pine
14  Saddleback
15  Carpinteria
16  Arrowhead Christian

