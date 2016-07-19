Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed Takes Lead in Recent Poll

Congressional candidate Justin Fareed is currently leading in the race for California’s 24th District seat 46 percent to Salud Carbajal’s 44 percent, according to a set of polling numbers released by The Tarrance Group July 14.

“There is long way to go from here, but I am incredibly honored to have the support of a wide-range of voices from our community,” said Fareed, “The Central Coast is tired of being ignored by career politicians and is ready for 21st-century solutions that will strengthen our community and pave a better way forward for all Americans.”

National establishment Democrats made it clear that their top priority is to keep the seat blue, rather than represent the people of the Central Coast.

The DCCC and the House Majority PAC dumped large sums of money into the race to ensure Carbajal made it through the primary.

However, recent poll also shows that voters want a representative who isn’t deeply entrenched with 38 percent preferring someone who never held office.

In a matter of weeks, Fareed has more than doubled the amount of support backing his campaign by appealing to a diverse set of community members from various political backgrounds.

With less than 17 weeks left in the general election, there is still much progress to be made, but this remains a strong and promising start for Fareed.

— Christiana Purves represents Fareed for Congress.