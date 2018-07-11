Crews to Resurface Santa Barbara County Roads Starting Tuesday

Preventive maintenance work will begin next week, on July 17, and will continue through Aug. 2.

This project will resurface about 26 lane miles of roads in the First, Second and Third Districts of Santa Barbara County.

The Board of Supervisors awarded the contract for the project to California Pavement Maintenance Company Inc. The estimated construction cost is $1.7 million and funding is provided by State SB-1 funding and the County General Fund. Click here for a full list of streets and locations.

Construction hours are expected to occur Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites. For the safety of crew members and motoring public, please be observant of construction area signs and be prepared to stop when traveling through the work site. Public Works Department officials thank local residents and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project.

For a list of scheduled roads, click here to visit the project website, or call the Transportation Division of County Public Works at 805.681.4990.

— Eric Pearson is a construction section manager for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.