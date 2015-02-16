Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Crowdfunding Campaign Under Way to Support New Saint Therese Classical Academy in Goleta

By Karen Schindler for St. Therese Classical Academy | February 16, 2015 | 11:50 a.m.

“A classical liberal arts education is one of the most precious gifts that people can give to children — and to the community,” said Matt Najera, co-founder and headmaster of Saint Therese Classical Academy, a new school in the Catholic tradition in our area.

The academy has just launched a six-week crowdfunding campaign to expand its work, and Najera says, “We invite our fellow citizens to help support this exciting new educational adventure.”

The academy is a new, parent-supported, independent junior high and high school that opened its doors in fall 2014. The school offers students in grades 7 through 12 an affordable education in “mind, body and soul,” Najera notes, through a liberal arts education that, he points out, is faithful to the teachings of the Catholic Church. The curriculum includes grammar, logic, arithmetic, mathematics, geometry, music, astronomy, Latin, literature, history, geography, the natural sciences and theology.

“Our strong academics help students think clearly, speak effectively and write proficiently,” Najera says. “Our training of students in the virtues and the Catholic faith helps parents help their children grow in the theological, intellectual and moral virtues. This way, we prepare them for a productive life in this world and happiness in eternity.”

The school’s administrators firmly believe that Catholic education must be available to the children of all families, Najera said. That is why, he explains, the tuition is just $5,000 per student, financial assistance is available, and tuition decreases based on the number of children a family has at the school.

The academy has received 501(c)3 nonprofit status from the IRS; donations in support of it are fully tax-deductible according to the law. The school encourages everyone to visit its crowdfunding page by clicking here.

Saint Therese Classical Academy is located at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Its web address is www.stclassical.com. Families and the news media are welcome to visit St. Therese. Call 805.708.1348 to make arrangements.

— Karen Schindler is a teacher for Saint Therese Classical Academy.

