Cynder Sinclair: Horse Whisperer, Monty Roberts’ Message of Nonviolence

By Cynder Sinclair, Noozhawk Columnist | February 21, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

How do we measure the impact of a person’s life on this world? Does our value lie in what we have or what we do or what we give away to others? The answer seems illusive until you meet Monty Roberts, 82, of horse whisperer fame.

Monty and his wife, Pat, have raised three incredible children and 47 foster children.

Monty developed his famous nonviolent method of communicating with horses, called Join-Up, and is now using the same principles to benefit at-risk kids, veterans with PTSD, and families all over the world caught in violence and poverty.

PAL (Santa Barbara’s Police Activities League) kids traveled to Solvang to learn how to be peaceful leaders.

Last week, I drove up Highway 101 through the pounding rain and howling wind to watch Monty and his team at Flag is Up Farms work with four wide-eyed youngsters from PAL.

Monty’s daughter, Debbie, is promoting an international version of Join-Up, called Lead-Up, which strives to create peaceful leaders and reduce violence in local communities and throughout the world. Last week was the official international launch of Lead-Up.

Lead-Up uses Monty’s Join-Up principles on people instead of horses, teaching them to relate to each other using nonviolent communication.

Hearing the powerful testimonials from young people and adults who have used these principles to transcend the violence in Guatemala, for example, inspires even the most skeptical.

» 1. Monty Roberts developed his principles with wild mustangs

The Join-Up website tells how it all started. While tracking wild mustangs in Nevada as a boy, Monty observed a nonverbal communication between the horses, a silent language he would later call Equus. Monty incorporates Equus into his nonviolent training approach called Join-Up.

Monty first developed Join-Up to stop the cycle of violence typically accepted in traditional horse breaking. Convinced there must be a more effective and gentle method, he created this consistent set of principles using the horse’s inherent methods of communication and herd behavior.

The result is a willing partnership in which the horse’s performance can flourish to its full potential, rather than exist within the boundaries of obedience. These principles are valuable tools to understanding what motivates horse behavior and increasing effectiveness in any application.

» 2. Monty’s daughter Debbie explains how she applies Join-Up principles in Guatemala:

“We create leaders who are strong yet calm, compassionate yet assertive, leaders who can contribute positively and effectively to their community and society, leaders who have discovered through their personal experience through interactions with horses that violence is never the answer.”

Monty, Debbie, Pat and their team are committed to taking this powerful message to the world.

It was the Queen of England who encouraged Monty to write a best-selling autobiography in the early 1990s.

“I can’t emphasize enough the Queen’s ability as a student,” said Roberts. “She doesn’t forget anything and she is intensely interested.

"She has given me the opportunity to teach my concepts all over the world and opened many doors for improving the lives of animals. For this I call her an ‘influence for good’ and I believe she is the leading monarch in the world for advocating a better life for animals.”

» 3. Monty’s wife Pat is a world-renowned sculptor

A celebrated artist, Pat Roberts’ sculptures are moving and artistic testaments to an extraordinary life well-lived. Pat has received numerous awards for her artworks.

An accomplished horsewoman in her own right, Pat has traveled around the globe helping Monty spread his message that violence is never the answer.

Often, after one of Monty’s moving demonstrations, Pat has found herself in the position of being a confidante to spectators who suddenly recalled their own abuse; or even an abuser himself who broke down while experiencing Monty’s demonstration of nonviolent Join-Up training principles.

Pat has collected many fans and still receives letters from these people who credit her with helping them take the first step toward healing.

Flag Is Up Farms, Pat and Monty’s home, has become an in-demand destination for corporate events, last year hosting more than 40 businesses.

While there, business people learn about promoting gentle, more effective alternatives to violence and force in both equine and human relationships.

Applying the principles of Monty’s Join-Up methods, horses serve as a metaphor and vehicle for this learning process. Pat is an integral member of the Join-Up team taking this powerful message to the world.

— Dr. Cynder Sinclair is a consultant to nonprofits and founder and CEO of Nonprofit Kinect. She has been successfully leading nonprofits for 30 years and holds a doctorate in organizational management. To read her blog, click here. To read her previous articles, click here. She can be contacted at 805.689.2137 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

