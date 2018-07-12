Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Faith

D.C. Collier: Tapping Into the Stream of Living Water

By D.C. Collier | July 12, 2018 | 10:45 a.m.

Last week, we talked about Christianity’s most distinctive feature: a brand new, spiritually dynamic life-source from above — not something that we “cook up” on our own by “doing religion.”

This new life begins when we are born again and is experienced as we let Christ do the living in us. Jesus invited his followers to join him in His kingdom and tap into an inexhaustible supply of “spiritual fuel” to power a transformative life in the here and now.

He said, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink. Rivers of living water will brim and spill out of the depths of anyone who believes in me this way ...”1

Scripture describes God’s will as a kind of “cosmic jet stream” that starts with Him, flows outward through the universe, and represents His eternal intention for all His creatures. Suppose this was not some remote theoretical concept but something we could tap into and which could energize our lives in unimaginable ways?

We’re not talking about turning God into a cosmic “gum ball machine” to give us everything we want, but a means of directly connecting with the Kingdom of Heaven.

So, how exactly might this work?

Getting Into God’s Flow

Travel anywhere in the American countryside and you will encounter picturesque Aermotor windmills, which are used to pump water from wells deep in the earth. When their associated water storage troughs on the surface get full, farmers have a clever way of turning their windmills off. They simply turn their spinning blades sideways to the wind and the power fades away. It’s all about which way the blades are pointed relative to the flow of air.

Now, imagine that you are the windmill, and the well water deep in the ground is the Holy Spirit. Further, picture the oncoming wind as God’s will and intention for your life. To start pumping the “living water,” simply swivel the blades of your heart into the “breeze” and watch God’s will do the rest through his grace.

Being Pointed in the Right Direction

Our part in this process is simply to aim our attention/focus in the right direction. Scripture likens this to fixing our eyes on God:

Keep your eyes on Jesus, who both began and finished this race we’re in. Study how He did it. Because he never lost sight of where He was headed — that exhilarating finish in and with God — He could put up with anything along the way ...”2

Every human being is equipped with spiritual “eyes.” This is one of the many ways we differ from animals. We are uniquely capable of abstract thought — the ability to think about our thinking.

The scripture verse above instructs us to intentionally focus on Jesus as a matter of daily practice. This includes scripture reading, and especially meditation upon what Jesus said (observation), what he meant (interpretation), and how it applies (application) to your life.

Don’t Love the World’s Ways

So why doesn’t everyone just “keep their eyes on Jesus” and become filled to overflowing with his living water? Simply put, we’re distracted. We’ve turned away to other things. The Apostle John put it this way:

“Don’t love the world’s ways. Don’t love the world’s goods. Love of the world squeezes out love for the Father. Practically everything that goes on in the world — wanting your own way, wanting everything for yourself, wanting to appear important — has nothing to do with the Father. It just isolates you from Him.

“The world and all its wanting, wanting, wanting is on the way out — but whoever does what God wants is set for eternity.”3

Here then is a cosmic reality: we become like what we worship. Worship is nothing more than preoccupation. We end up reflecting the object of our attention, morphing into its very image. This explains why God began the Ten Commandments with instructions on worshipping the true and living God — not some grotesque, twisted counterfeit made by man’s hands.

How About You?

Many of our troughs of living water are dry as a bone. We’re barely able to satisfy our own thirst, so how will we ever be able to pass a cup of cold water to someone else?

I know, I know ... you’re busy. But tell me, what could possibly be more important than becoming a living reflection of Jesus Christ to an increasingly confused world?

Ask yourself, those worries about money, that frenzied pursuit of “stuff” — is any of it going to matter 100 years from now? Lift your eyes upward, oh child of God, and live!

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. John 7:37-39 The Message (MSG)

2. Hebrews 12:2 (MSG)

3. 1 John 2:15-17 (MSG)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 