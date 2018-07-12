D.C. Collier: Tapping Into the Stream of Living Water

Faith

Last week, we talked about Christianity’s most distinctive feature: a brand new, spiritually dynamic life-source from above — not something that we “cook up” on our own by “doing religion.”

This new life begins when we are born again and is experienced as we let Christ do the living in us. Jesus invited his followers to join him in His kingdom and tap into an inexhaustible supply of “spiritual fuel” to power a transformative life in the here and now.

He said, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink. Rivers of living water will brim and spill out of the depths of anyone who believes in me this way ...”1

Scripture describes God’s will as a kind of “cosmic jet stream” that starts with Him, flows outward through the universe, and represents His eternal intention for all His creatures. Suppose this was not some remote theoretical concept but something we could tap into and which could energize our lives in unimaginable ways?

We’re not talking about turning God into a cosmic “gum ball machine” to give us everything we want, but a means of directly connecting with the Kingdom of Heaven.

So, how exactly might this work?

Getting Into God’s Flow

Travel anywhere in the American countryside and you will encounter picturesque Aermotor windmills, which are used to pump water from wells deep in the earth. When their associated water storage troughs on the surface get full, farmers have a clever way of turning their windmills off. They simply turn their spinning blades sideways to the wind and the power fades away. It’s all about which way the blades are pointed relative to the flow of air.

Now, imagine that you are the windmill, and the well water deep in the ground is the Holy Spirit. Further, picture the oncoming wind as God’s will and intention for your life. To start pumping the “living water,” simply swivel the blades of your heart into the “breeze” and watch God’s will do the rest through his grace.

Being Pointed in the Right Direction

Our part in this process is simply to aim our attention/focus in the right direction. Scripture likens this to fixing our eyes on God:

“Keep your eyes on Jesus, who both began and finished this race we’re in. Study how He did it. Because he never lost sight of where He was headed — that exhilarating finish in and with God — He could put up with anything along the way ...”2

Every human being is equipped with spiritual “eyes.” This is one of the many ways we differ from animals. We are uniquely capable of abstract thought — the ability to think about our thinking.

The scripture verse above instructs us to intentionally focus on Jesus as a matter of daily practice. This includes scripture reading, and especially meditation upon what Jesus said (observation), what he meant (interpretation), and how it applies (application) to your life.

Don’t Love the World’s Ways

So why doesn’t everyone just “keep their eyes on Jesus” and become filled to overflowing with his living water? Simply put, we’re distracted. We’ve turned away to other things. The Apostle John put it this way:

“Don’t love the world’s ways. Don’t love the world’s goods. Love of the world squeezes out love for the Father. Practically everything that goes on in the world — wanting your own way, wanting everything for yourself, wanting to appear important — has nothing to do with the Father. It just isolates you from Him.

“The world and all its wanting, wanting, wanting is on the way out — but whoever does what God wants is set for eternity.”3

Here then is a cosmic reality: we become like what we worship. Worship is nothing more than preoccupation. We end up reflecting the object of our attention, morphing into its very image. This explains why God began the Ten Commandments with instructions on worshipping the true and living God — not some grotesque, twisted counterfeit made by man’s hands.

How About You?

Many of our troughs of living water are dry as a bone. We’re barely able to satisfy our own thirst, so how will we ever be able to pass a cup of cold water to someone else?

I know, I know ... you’re busy. But tell me, what could possibly be more important than becoming a living reflection of Jesus Christ to an increasingly confused world?

Ask yourself, those worries about money, that frenzied pursuit of “stuff” — is any of it going to matter 100 years from now? Lift your eyes upward, oh child of God, and live!

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. John 7:37-39 The Message (MSG)

2. Hebrews 12:2 (MSG)

3. 1 John 2:15-17 (MSG)