Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Remembering Chris Casebeer, Past President, Association of Realtors

By David Kim | October 18, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Chris Casebeer, 1993 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, lost his fight with pancreatic cancer last month.

Chris was 70 years old. He was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Altadena.

Chris was known for his friendly and loving demeanor. He was always eager to help and give advice. He ormed strong friendships with whomever he came in contact.

Chris attended college at UCSB in 1964. He played indoor volleyball and was a member of the 1969 National Collegiate Champion team.

Chris’s passion for volleyball extended off the court when he served as president of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round table, on the boards of the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara and the UCSB Athletic Director’s Advisory Committee.

After college, Chris got his license and joined Pitts and Bachmann Realtors and the Southern Santa Barbra County Board of Realtors (now SBAOR) in January 1973. In 1980, he started his own firm, Casebeer and Company.

Chris had a love of Santa Barbara history, architecture and the ocean. As SBAOR president, he started CASA magazine, which at the time was owned and operated by SBAOR.

Chris was passionate about his role with the SBAOR and had an eye for great leaders. He was always quick to encourage great leadership candidates to serve on the board of directors.

Thanks to Chris, SBAOR was able to find a number of quality board members, which has helped shape what SBAOR is today.

I got to know Chris over the years working in real estate; he was always kind, helpful, positive and encouraging.

A Celebration of the Life of Chris Casebeer was held Oct. 8 at Godric Grove in Ellings Park. Many in the community came to pay respects and share fond memories of Chris.

Chris leaves behind his wife, four children and four grandchildren. Chris will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 