David Kim: Remembering Chris Casebeer, Past President, Association of Realtors

Chris Casebeer, 1993 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, lost his fight with pancreatic cancer last month.

Chris was 70 years old. He was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Altadena.

Chris was known for his friendly and loving demeanor. He was always eager to help and give advice. He ormed strong friendships with whomever he came in contact.

Chris attended college at UCSB in 1964. He played indoor volleyball and was a member of the 1969 National Collegiate Champion team.

Chris’s passion for volleyball extended off the court when he served as president of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round table, on the boards of the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara and the UCSB Athletic Director’s Advisory Committee.

After college, Chris got his license and joined Pitts and Bachmann Realtors and the Southern Santa Barbra County Board of Realtors (now SBAOR) in January 1973. In 1980, he started his own firm, Casebeer and Company.

Chris had a love of Santa Barbara history, architecture and the ocean. As SBAOR president, he started CASA magazine, which at the time was owned and operated by SBAOR.

Chris was passionate about his role with the SBAOR and had an eye for great leaders. He was always quick to encourage great leadership candidates to serve on the board of directors.

Thanks to Chris, SBAOR was able to find a number of quality board members, which has helped shape what SBAOR is today.

I got to know Chris over the years working in real estate; he was always kind, helpful, positive and encouraging.

A Celebration of the Life of Chris Casebeer was held Oct. 8 at Godric Grove in Ellings Park. Many in the community came to pay respects and share fond memories of Chris.

Chris leaves behind his wife, four children and four grandchildren. Chris will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.