Decker’s Founder to Speak at SBCC

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Santa Barbara City College will sponsor “A Conversation with Doug Otto” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at SBCC’s Fé Bland Forum on West Campus.

Otto is the founder of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, a footwear company that owns UGG, Teva and Simple brands, among others, said Joan Galvan, SBCC spokeswoman

The event is free and open to the public. Seating will be allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

As part of the Scheinfeld Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series, Bonnie Chavez, chairwoman of SBCC’s Business Administration Department, will lead a dialogue with Otto to discuss developing a long-term successful business enterprise, surviving two recessions and incorporating sustainable business practices in the context of a publicly traded company. A question-and-answer period will follow, Galvan said.

Otto graduated from UCSB in 1973, the same year he started Deckers. He served as a director from the company’s first days, and as Chairman of the Board from 1982 until he retired in 2008. An avid water sports enthusiast, Otto also spends time sharing his experience and expertise with others interested in exploring entrepreneurship education.

For more information, please contact Melissa Crawford, Scheinfeld Program for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, at [email protected]

