Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Decker’s Founder to Speak at SBCC

UCSB graduate Doug Otto will discuss his local company in free event April 14

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 25, 2009 | 7:32 p.m.

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Santa Barbara City College will sponsor “A Conversation with Doug Otto” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at SBCC’s Fé Bland Forum on West Campus.

Otto is the founder of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, a footwear company that owns UGG, Teva and Simple brands, among others, said Joan Galvan, SBCC spokeswoman

The event is free and open to the public.  Seating will be allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

As part of the Scheinfeld Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series, Bonnie Chavez, chairwoman of SBCC’s Business Administration Department, will lead a dialogue with Otto to discuss developing a long-term successful business enterprise, surviving two recessions and incorporating sustainable business practices in the context of a publicly traded company.  A question-and-answer period will follow, Galvan said.

Otto graduated from UCSB in 1973, the same year he started Deckers.  He served as a director from the company’s first days, and as Chairman of the Board from 1982 until he retired in 2008.  An avid water sports enthusiast, Otto also spends time sharing his experience and expertise with others interested in exploring entrepreneurship education. 

For more information, please contact Melissa Crawford, Scheinfeld Program for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, at [email protected]

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

